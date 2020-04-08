China’s largest sandbox game sees sales spike with Hasbro brand

Mini World is a 3D sandbox game with 400 million registered users and 80 million monthly active players. Released by MiniWan Tech in 2017, it is China’s hottest mobile title for kids and teenagers and it is gaining traction around the world.

The game offers a high degree of freedom: players can build upon or destroy every square space of their unique worlds, designing magnificent buildings, creating works of art, and sharing the experience with friends.

Recently, Hasbro and Beijing-based global game service platform Yodo1 entered into an exclusive agency agreement for licensing a selection of Hasbro IP on digital platforms in the Greater China region. Via a new streamlined process, this partnership allows for broader use of Hasbro's IP in game developers' titles and helps Hasbro expand its digital portfolio for the TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY, MONOPOLY, PLAY-DOH, and BLYTHE Dolls brands.

This collaboration between Hasbro and Yodo1 has inspired the imagination of Mini World players with the introduction of everyone’s favorite robots-in-disguise into the Chinese version of the mobile gaming app.

Mini World Sells 360,000 Transformers Character Skins in 3 Months

On November 27, 2019, OPTIMUS PRIME and MEGATRON landed in the Chinese version of Mini World. The first authorized Transformers characters went online less than a month after the agreement between Hasbro, Yodo1, and MiniWan was signed.

Taking inspiration from the animated series that launched in 1984, Yodo1’s brand injection team worked closely with Hasbro and Miniwan to make the Autobot and Decepticon characters blend perfectly into the game’s pixelated art style while also wowing young fans with their characters’ ability to convert into their “alt modes”—complete with exclusive audio and visuals.

By integrating Transformers, one of the most loved and recognized brands in China, Mini World has sold more than 360,000 character skins—and delivered several million dollars in sales in only three months.

With a brand as big as Transformers, Mini World has also gained promotional traction and been featured multiple times on major Android app stores such as Huawei, Xiaomi, and dozens of other channels—propelling the marketing exposure for this game update to more than 700 million impressions.

Yodo1 Facilitates Fast and Smooth Integration

With nearly a decade of games design and monetization know-how, Yodo1’s expertise allowed the Transformers brand to come alive in Mini World in record time.

By providing the MiniWan team with detailed advice on how to best design and incorporate the Transformers characters into their game, Yodo1’s brand injection team, in association with Hasbro, helped maximize sales while keeping the content true to Transformers’ lore. The team’s long-standing relationships and industry expertise facilitated smooth communication between Hasbro and Miniwan’s development team

With Yodo1’s experience incorporating top brands into mobile games, any title can have access to world-class IP—and it doesn’t have to be a difficult or time-consuming process. If you think your game is good enough for powerful brands, get in touch via BIG@yodo1.com.

About MiniWan Tech

Founded in 2015, MiniWan is recognized as a top game publisher and a pioneer in creating online entertainment, education, and original literary works platforms for a growing community. 80 million players play their award-winning mobile title – Mini World Block Art, every month. MiniWan understands the challenges involved in the process of global expansion and is dedicated to making the best user generated content ecosystem for the community.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, as well as its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About Yodo1

Yodo1 is a game platform company that helps developers better market, manage, and monetize their games. Our AI-powered tools and global expertise in areas such as mobile ads, community management, and digital IP licensing enable partners to increase playtime, revenue, and retention. Our vision is to open the world of gaming success to anyone with the talent to develop. To learn more, visit www.yodo1.com and follow us on LinkedIn; if you have a great game that’s ready for global brands, send us an email.