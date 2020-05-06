News

Amazon Prime members in India to get free in-game content for mobile titles

By , Staff Writer

Amazon Prime members in India are set to get access to free mobile games content across a range of games.

As reported by Gadgets, Amazon has created a new microsite to detail the benefits its Prime members can claim for various titles.

Words With Friends 2, Mafia City, and World Cricket Championship 2 are some of the games currently included as part of the offerings. Once downloaded, users can claim their free in-game content through the app using their Amazon login.

"We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes," said Amazon India head of prime and director Akshay Sahi.

Mobile dominance

To begin with, Mafia City users can claim 10,000 in-game currency and Words with Friends 2 players can get a mystery box.

Last year, we took a look at how the Indian mobile games market had progressed in 2019.


