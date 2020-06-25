Pearl Abyss renews its partnership with Amazon for free Black Desert Mobile content

Pearl Abyss and Amazon have extended their partnership to bring Black Desert Mobile rewards to Prime subscribers.

The new agreement will span over the next three months, with a new free content update now available to download. Prime users have received free content for Black Desert Mobile since its launch in December 2019, the total value of the goodies comes to over $400.

Pearl Abyss is not the only company that has a deal with Amazon for free game content. Earlier this month, Goodgame Studios teamed up with the firm to offer Prime subscribers free in-game content for Big Farm Mobile Harvest.

Earlier this year, Prime users in India got access to a host of free content across a variety of titles.

As of January 2020, Black Desert Mobile has been installed 20 million times. Overall, the series has hit $1.5 billion in revenue. The mobile version was set up for a strong start as it accumulated four million pre-registrations.