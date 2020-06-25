News

Pearl Abyss renews its partnership with Amazon for free Black Desert Mobile content

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 25th, 2020 partnership Amazon
Pearl Abyss 		Not disclosed
Pearl Abyss renews its partnership with Amazon for free Black Desert Mobile content
By , Staff Writer

Pearl Abyss and Amazon have extended their partnership to bring Black Desert Mobile rewards to Prime subscribers.

The new agreement will span over the next three months, with a new free content update now available to download. Prime users have received free content for Black Desert Mobile since its launch in December 2019, the total value of the goodies comes to over $400.

Pearl Abyss is not the only company that has a deal with Amazon for free game content. Earlier this month, Goodgame Studios teamed up with the firm to offer Prime subscribers free in-game content for Big Farm Mobile Harvest.

Earlier this year, Prime users in India got access to a host of free content across a variety of titles.

Join the fight

As of January 2020, Black Desert Mobile has been installed 20 million times. Overall, the series has hit $1.5 billion in revenue. The mobile version was set up for a strong start as it accumulated four million pre-registrations.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 8th, 2020

Goodgame Studios teams up with Amazon for exclusive Big Farm: Mobile Harvest content for Prime users

News May 6th, 2020

Amazon Prime members in India to get free in-game content for mobile titles

Interview Apr 22nd, 2020

100 days on: How Black Desert Mobile is drawing in new players while keeping its hardcore fans happy

News Jan 20th, 2020

Black Desert Mobile reaches 20 million installs, series crosses $1.5 billion revenue

News Dec 11th, 2019

Black Desert Mobile launches on iOS and Android globally

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies