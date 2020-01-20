Black Desert Mobile reaches 20 million installs, series crosses $1.5 billion revenue

Black Desert Mobile has accumulated 20 million downloads in less than two months of launching worldwide.

Pearl Abyss US CEO Jeonghee Jin revealed the information during a showcase of the MMO during a talk at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, confirming the new figure since the title's release in December 2019.

Across the series as a whole, 30 million players are registered to Black Desert meaning that two-thirds of the player base is made up on the mobile platform alone.

In the run-up to launch, Black Desert Mobile reached four million pre-registrations setting the game up for a strong start which has now been solidified.

$1.5 billion revenue

"Black Desert is now one of the most popular MMORPGs in the Asian market," said Jin.

Again taking the series as a whole, a new revenue figure of $1.5 billion was confirmed from the developer. Though not shared specifically of how this number breaks down with each platform, it was confirmed last year that mobile accounted for nearly a third of sales.

During the talk, Jin confirmed that four new projects are planned from Pearl Abyss including Black Desert successor Crimson Desert.

Black Desert Mobile is available to download across 150 countries, as well as being available to play on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.