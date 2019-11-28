Black Desert Mobile picks up 4 million pre-registrations pending December launch

Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert Mobile has reached four million pre-registrations pending the MMO’s launch in December.

The original Black Desert, which went on to become Black Desert Remastered from 2019, was originally published for Microsoft Windows before arriving on consoles early this year.

In 2018 Black Desert Mobile launched in a limited capacity for East Asia, while also soft-launching in seven countries as of October 2019.

The franchise has already accumulated $1 billion in gross sales, with a third of that number being picked up on mobile.

Giveaway

To celebrate the figure, Pearl Abyss is hosting a giveaway via its Black Desert Mobile Facebook page starting on November 28th.

Ten winners will be selected from anyone that comments on the event post until December 12th, with an exclusive gift bag of Black Spirit Items up for grabs.

Those interested can still pre-register for Black Desert Mobile ahead of its global launch on December 11th, 2019.