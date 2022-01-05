Pearl Abyss and Amazon extend Black Desert Mobile partnership

Pearl Abyss and Amazon Prime Gaming have once again extended their partnership to bring rewards to players of Black Desert Mobile.

The latest partnership coincides with the fifth season in the game and will span the next six months from January 3 until June 20 2022 and will bring in-game rewards to Amazon Prime members.

Since its launch in 2019, Prime members have continued to receive in-game rewards for Black Desert Mobile which in turn has raised awareness for the title and boosted its popularity. Before launch, Black Desert Mobile had accumulated over 4 million pre-registrations following a successful soft launch.

Partnership persistence

In June 2021, Pearl Abyss revealed that the Black Desert franchise had generated over $2 billion in player spending and doubled down on its efforts to expand its presence in western territories.

For more information about when rewards are available and to redeem the rewards coupon players can visit the official Amazon Prime Gaming site here.

Amazon has gradually increased its presence in the mobile games space. Most recently, ad solutions firm AudioMob partnered with Amazon Web Services to bring a new in-game audio ad demand side platform to mobile game developers and publishers.