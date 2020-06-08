Goodgame Studios teams up with Amazon for exclusive Big Farm: Mobile Harvest content for Prime users

Goodgame Studios has teamed up with Amazon to give Prime members free content in Big Farm: Mobile Harvest.

From Mid-June onwards, Amazon Prime members will get access to exclusive free content which includes time reductions, power-ups and profile pictures. The partnership is expected to run for six months.

Big Farm: Mobile Harvest is not the first game to see free content for Prime members. Earlier this year, in India, users of Amazon's subscription service got free in-game content across a range of titles.

Exclusive content

"We are delighted to offer this exclusive content in Big Farm: Mobile Harvest to both existing and new players with an Amazon Prime membership," said Goodgame studio head Simon Andrews.

"Through this collaboration with Amazon, we will, over the course of the coming months offer exciting content across all our mobile platforms that we hope will bring joy and delight to players, while also helping them to progress".

In November 2017, the Hamburg based studio exceeded $1 billion in lifetime revenue, largely thanks to the Big Farm games and Goodgame Empire.