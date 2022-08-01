News

Prime Gaming shows 120 per cent user growth in two years

Subscribers claimed 420 million offers last year alone, reveals Dustin Blackwell

The number of Amazon Prime members active on Prime Gaming worldwide has more than doubled in the last two years -  with a growth of over 120 per cent - according to a post on Medium by Prime Gaming head of PR, Dustin Blackwell (pictured).  

Prime Gaming free games and in-game content has also seen some levelling-up. Dustin added that there was more than a 330 per cent increase in offers claimed worldwide in the past three years. He also stated that 2021 saw 420 million offers claimed by Prime members. In addition to that, he noted over 80 million free games were claimed. 

Prime Gaming has announced six more free titles for subscribers, available from today, August 1st:

  • StarCraft: Remastered
  • Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
  • Beasts of Maravilla Island
  • Recompile
  • ScourgeBringer
  • Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises

Amazon has been striving hard to become a serious competitor in the gaming industry, given Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently partnered with Riot Games to break into the e-sport community. 

Although things are looking bright right now for Prime Gaming, not so long ago, in March, Amazon shut down its mobile game capture platform, GameOn, after only two years of service. 

Emmanuel Nwosu
Emmanuel Nwosu
Staff Writer

Emmanuel is a Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and a Master's Degree in Creative Writing. With previous experience as a content writer and copywriter for the tech and education industry, Emmanuel now comes into the gaming industry with open arms.

