Riot Games and Amazon Web Services team up on esports content

Riot Games and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a new partnership with the aim to bring Riot’s esports content, including the mobile exclusive title League of Legends: Wild Rift, as reported by Gamesbeat.

AWS will provide Riot with a variety of cloud services, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning. Going forward, AWS will enhance Riot’s esports broadcasts for Wild Rift Esports, League of Legend Esports, and the Valorant Champions Tour.

The aim is to provide an experience and in-depth statistics such as those found in broadcasts for major sports leagues. Key data points will be shown before, during, and after broadcasts, with the aim of educating and informing fans.

AWS analytics to support rankings

Riot will also use AWS’ analytical capabilities to review gameplay, and will use the data gathered to launch the ‘AWS Global Power Rankings’ down the road, offering near real-time rankings of the top professional teams in each league.

The teams are also developing ‘Pick’em powered by AWS’, allowing fans to participate in bracket challenges based on tournament data, with the possibility of winning prizes.

Riot and AWS may integrate the fans directly into the development of both the Power Rankings and Pick’em systems through a hackathon hosted this fall, where participating teams will complete to build statistic-focused systems. The companies will co-develop and initial build of the platform, then provide participants with data and AWS capabilities to finish projects.

Riot Games is also developing Project Stryker, a series of cloud-based remote broadcast centres around the world, to utilize AWS technology. They hope to combine this with their facilities worldwide, including two under construction in Dublin and Seattle, to support 24/7 live content worldwide.

Riot has recently renewed legal action against Moonton for continued copyright infringement of Wild Rift from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.