Action RPG Final Sword gets removed from Japan's eShop due to copyright

By

Action RPG Final Sword has been removed from the Japanese Nintendo eShop due to copyright.

As reported by Japanese Nintendo, the game included music from Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda franchise, more specifically, Zelda's Lullaby. However, HUP Games has since explained that the background music used was purchased from a BGM specialist firm.

To rectify the situation, the developer is in talks with Nintendo as it hopes to get its game back on the Japanese eShop after it replaces the background music that has breached copyright.

Fallen sword

Given the severity of copyright infringement, it is surprising to see that the RPG is still available in other countries. However, it is still possible for the Japanese firm to pull the title worldwide until the music issue is resolved.

Not only is Final Sword available on Nintendo Switch, but the game is also on mobile and can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices. The game came to the eShop on July 2nd.


