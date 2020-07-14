Free-to-play Switch game Ninjala exceeds three million downloads

GungHo Online's free-to-play multiplayer title Ninjala has hit three million downloads worldwide on Nintendo Switch.

Announced via its website, the game hit the milestone just three weeks after it was released on June 24th. As a token of appreciation, GungHo Online has given all players a commemorative gift. Users can claim the 100 jala for free from Jul 12th to August 26th.

"We are happy to announce that Ninjala has achieved 3 million downloads worldwide. We wish to express our deepest gratitude to all our users for your support," said GungHo.

Be a ninja

The game was first announced at E3 2018 and since release has been compared to Switch exclusive Splatoon, due to sharing a similar art style. Critically, the game was praised for its multiplayer. However, others were not so keen on the campaign.

GungHo turned its attention to Nintendo Switch from mobile in 2019, when its billion dollar game Puzzle & Dragons Gold was ported to the console.