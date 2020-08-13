News

GungHo's free-to-play Switch shooter Ninjala has hit four million downloads

By , Staff Writer

GungHo Online's free-to-play Switch shooter Ninjala has blasted through four million downloads.

As announced via its website, the milestone has been hit less than two months after the bubblegum shooter was released on June 24th. By way of thanking its players for the continued support, GungHo is rewarding its fanbase with a free gift – 100 jala.

"We are happy to announce that Ninjala has achieved 4 million downloads worldwide! We wish to express our deepest gratitude to all our users for your support," said GungHo.

I'm a ninja

First announced at E3 2018, Ninjala has been a critical success on its multiplayer front - however, others have criticised its campaign. Furthermore, GungHo's free-to-play title has been compared to the popular Switch exclusive Splatoon, due to the pair sharing a similar art style.

The Nintendo Switch became more of a focus for GungHo last year, after the company ported its billion dollar game Puzzle & Dragons Gold to the console.


