Melbourne International Games Week starts 3 October with a host of online content

Australian convention Melbourne International Games Week returns this year with a range of online events.

This year, the event will be held online from October 3rd-11th.

The event is usually held physically in Melbourne, Australia but this year it has been forced to adopt a digital format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the Melbourne-based games convention, the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) organise Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP).

The three-day event is aimed at professionals within the industry, and features a variety of talks from a range of speakers.

Furthermore, on October 7th, GCAP 2020 will close with the annual Australian Game developer Awards.

Much to do

Australia's nine-day long convention has much for attendees to do. For example, there are several events that encourage diversity and inclusion in the games industry, such as Girl Geek Academy and ACMI women and non-binary gamers club.

Meanwhile, a live-stream conference titled high score - composition and sound art for gaming will take place on October 3rd. It will feature talks and panels from a variety of industry experts.

For full details on what will feature at Melbourne International Games Week, you can check out the official website.