Netmarble hit $535 million in total sales for Q3 2020

Mobile games firm Netmarble generated $535 million in total sales for Q3 2020.

Moreover, sales were up 3.6 per cent year-on-year. However, there was a drop of 6.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter. For the quarter ending September 30th, Netmarble saw an operating profit of $73 million, a rise of 3.6 per cent and seven per cent, year-on-year and quarter-over-quarter, respectively.

Meanwhile, its net profits reached $77 million, an increase of 9.2 per cent year-on-year and 8.6 per cent quarter-over-quarter. For the first nine months of 2020, the company has seen total sales of $1.55 billion while its operating profit has hit $158 million.

Furthermore, Netmarble's international sales accounted for 75 per cent of Q3 earnings with $399 million.

The company has attributed the success of its overseas sales to several key titles, including The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross and Marvel Contest of Champions. The two titles are responsible for 17 per cent and 15 per cent of sales, respectively.

No doubt Netmarble will hope to see similar results with its future game, created in partnership with the NBA and NBPA.

Strong quarter

"We continue to see strong results at the end of our third quarter with significant overseas sales coming from our line-up of existing games," said Netmarble co-CEO Seungwon Lee.

"We have positive expectations for the recent global launch of A3: Still Alive, our upcoming regional launch of Seven Knights 2, and Kabam's upcoming release of Marvel Realm of Champions.

"We're looking forward to what 2021 will bring as we continue to deliver an exciting slate of new games next year, including Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, Seven Knights Revolution, and Marvel Future Revolution. Thanks to our new partnership with the NBA and NBPA, we are committed to the continued growth of our portfolio through genre expansion."