Netmarble partners with the NBA and NBPA for new mobile game

Netmarble has partnered with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) to create a new mobile game.

The new title will feature NBA athletes with easy to pick up gameplay and impressive visuals. It will also mark the first time that the company has developed a game in the West.

"We could not be more thrilled to partner with such esteemed organizations as the NBA and NBPA for our first Western-developed game," said Netmarble US Inc president Simon Sim.

While we worked with our team at headquarters on many games, this has been a major company goal for us from the start.

"The NBA has a tremendous legacy and legion of fans, and we're excited to take the court with them to create a game that will be fun for NBA fans and gamers alike."

Teaming up

The partnership with the NBA is not the first one to be formed by Netmarble this year. In August, the mobile games publisher and developer partnered with South Korean boy band BTS, for a second time.

Between BTS World and BTS Universe, the two games have grossed close to $50 million combined.