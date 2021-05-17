Summoners War: Lost Centuria generates $4.4 million in first ten days

South Korean mobile gaming giant Com2uS has announced its latest game in the Summoners Warfranchise - Summoners War: Lost Centuria - has done 3 million downloads and generated $4.4 million revenue in its first 10 days.

Currently, Summoners War: Lost Centuria is ranked in the top 10 strategy games across Google Play and App Store in more than 64 countries.

As the game reaches a bigger audience, Com2uS continues to add more fresh contents, including a new Arena Battle mode, Monster and Spell update, and a crossover event with Summoners War: Sky Arena.

With the recently added Arena Battle, players can experience the game in a real-time PVP mode while competing on a global level.

This is to set the ground for Com2uS for its future competitive circuits and esports initiatives.

A collaboration event between Summoners War: Sky Arena and Summoners War: Lost Centuria is also taking place until May 30 where the players from Sky Arena can participate in the ranked mode of Lost Centuria to earn points and redeem them to collect some in-game rewards.