Free Fire announces collaboration with McLaren Racing

Popular mobile battle royale game Free Fire has started a collaboration with McLaren Racing.

The crossover between these two brands will feature exclusive collaboration content in Free Fire as well as various promotional activities on social media.

McLaren's signature car McLaren P1 and its futuristic model MCLFF (stands for McLaren Free Fire) will be available in the game for the players to experience.

These cars will be available across Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory with a special race track in the training island for a test drive.

Players can complete the racing look by equipping their characters with the exclusive McLaren Racing x Free Fire collection, which includes drivers’ overalls featuring the McLaren papaya and blue, the original colours chosen by founder Bruce McLaren.

McLaren Formula 1 racing driver Lando Norris will also be available during the collaboration period.

Mark Waller, Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Free Fire for an in-game McLaren Racing integration.

"Our fans are always looking for ways to connect with our team and this integration gives this accessibility in a new and exciting way. It’s a brilliant collaboration in a time when gaming is only continuing to grow, and McLaren wants to be a part of that growth!”

Harold Teo, Producer for Free Fire, said: “Both the MCLFF and McLaren P1 are signature cars and represent the innovation, leadership, and prestige that McLaren stands for. To bring these elements into Free Fire is something that we are truly excited about.”