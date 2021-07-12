News

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 starts in less than an hour

The global mobile games B2B industry conference starts today

By , Special Features Editor

The big day has finally arrived - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 starts today.

It’s not too late to get involved either, as there’s still time to book tickets to our event if you haven’t already. Book now.

What’s happening?

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 kicks off at 8:45am (UK time) with a big welcome and introduction to kick off proceedings.

Day one is packed with amazing and exciting content across five themed conference tracks and one Guided Breakout Group:

Throughout the week, tracks will also cover everything from the latest global trends and market insights, to live ops and developer tools. The MeetToMatch virtual meeting platform is already buzzing with activity as more than 1,500 developers, publishers, investors, service providers and more connect with one another.

You can view the entire event schedule here.

The event at-a-glance

Join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 - today and all week - by booking your tickets now.

