Meet the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, Tencent and more at next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

A
- A Bit Ago
- Aardman Animations
- Abertay University
- Ableton
- Abylight Studios
- AdInMo
- Adjust
- Admix
- Aequaland
- Affectus Games*
- Aftershock Media Group
- Agnitio Capital
- Airapport*
- AirConsole
- Airnow*
- Akiwy
- Altitude Games
- Amplifier Game Invest
- Analog
- Andromeda Studio*
- Animoca Brands
- Ansible Comms*
- Antidote*
- Anzu.io
- AppFollow
- AppLovin
- APPTUTTi
- AppTweak
- Aptoide
- Archive Entertainment
- Aream
- Artax Games
- ArtCenter College of Design
- Artifact 5*
- AudioMob*
- Australian Trade and Investment Commission
- AuthorDigital
- AWS Game Tech
- Axis Game Factory
- Aztech Games*
- Azur Interactive Games
B
- Baller Games
- Barclays*
- BBG Entertainment*
- Behaviour Interactive*
- Belka Games
- Birmingham City University
- BKOM Studios
- Black Block*
- Black Sail Games*
- Block Bastards*
- Block Crafters
- Blockchain Founders Fund
- Blushing Blue
- BoomHits
- Boomzap Entertainment
- Bournemouth University*
- Brahman Studios*
- Branislav Gagic Music
- Brave Entertainment Asia
- Brewed Games
- Breynex*
- Brotherhood of Brand
- Bumble Ventures*
- Bytedance*
- Bytro Labs
C
- Caracal Games
- Carry1st
- CEIM/Global Affairs Canada
- Ceospet Games
- Charisma.ai
- ChaseRace
- Chorrus Games
- Cinemoi
- City, University of London
- Claymatic Games*
- Code Coven
- Coffeestain Publishing*
- Consulate General of Finland LA
- Core Game
- Crazy Goat Games
- Crazy Labs
- Crazy Oyster Games
- CrazyLabs
- Creative Arts Management
- Critical Force
- Crossover Media
- Curran Games Agency
- Curve Digital
- CV Capital
D
- Dapps
- Dead Five*
- Deathvelopers
- DeeOneZ
- DeNA*
- Denuvo by Irdeto
- Deven Studio*
- Devolver Digital
- Digitak
- Digital Universe*
- Dimoso
- Dimoso*
- Dive
- Dodreams
- Doppio Games
- Dream Hunters
E
- EagleSoft*
- EarReality
- East Side Games
- Edge
- Electric Square
- EmergeWorlds*
- Empires Not Vampires Entertainment*
- Enad Global 7
- Enthusiast Gaming*
- Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC(
- Esports News UK
- European Games Group*
- EverdreamSoft
- Execution Labs
- Exient Publishing*
F
- Facebook Audience Network
- Facebook Gaming
- Falafel Games*
- Fellow Traveller
- FGL and Tamalaki Publishing
- Fingersoft
- Firebeast
- Firefly Games
- First Fund*
- Flying Beast Labs
- FMA - Feoli e Moreira Advogados
- Freakout Games
- Freeverse
- Frog Nine Games
- FRVR*
- Fundamentally Games
- Fyber
G
- Gacriva Studio*
- Game Art Brain
- Game Changers*
- Game Dragons*
- Game Insight
- Game Mavericks
- Gameberry Labs
- GameBiz Consulting
- Gamebook Studio
- GameCloud Technologies
- Gameforge 4D
- GameJobs.Ninja
- GameOps
- GamePoint*
- Gameport*
- Gametator
- Gamigo*
- Garena
- Gear Inc
- Genix Lab
- Genvid
- Geogrify
- Ghost Cookie Games*
- Gisma Business School*
- Global Game Jam
- Goal Venture Partners*
- Goathamster Studio
- Gofra Games
- Good Thinking Games
- Greenlight Games
- Guild Esports
H
- Hanze UAS*
- Happy Warrior
- Happyland Games*
- Harhama Games*
- HAVE
- Haz Film
- Headnought
- Homa Games
- Huawei Technologies
- Hutch
- Hypeful*
- Hyper Hippo
I
- Ichigoichie
- Iconmobile Group
- IDEA Games*
- Impact Unified*
- Imperia Online
- ImpliedSouls
- Info Soft Games*
- InfoVision
- Instantsmile Entertainment Productions
- Intellivision
- Iphoneglance *
- Isle of Man Government*
- ITV*
J
- Jagex
- Jam City
- Jara Ventures
- Jokey Studio
- JoyPac
K
- Kajaani University of Applied Sciences
- Kajak Games
- Kalank
- Kessels Game Studio
- KH Chemicals*
- Kiln*
- King
- KissTheButton Games
- Kokku
- Kokouri
- Koza Games*
- Kuato Studios
- Kunia Labs
- Kuura Playhouse
- Kwalee
L
- LBC Studios
- Leanplum
- LEGO Ventures
- LILA Games
- Lion Studios
- LIVA Interactive*
- London & Partners
- London Venture Partners (LVP)
- Lovebug Games
- Loveshark
- Lozange Lab
- Lucid Labs*
- Lucid Sight
- Lumino
- LUT University of Applied Sciences*
M
- Machinations.io
- Mad Data
- Mainframe Industries
- Makers Fund*
- Mampel Skyliner
- Mandinga Game Studio
- Masquerade Media*
- Matcherino
- Mavis Games*
- Maximum Games
- Maysalward*
- Maze Theory
- MediaBodies
- Mekiwi
- Melanin Gamers
- Meta Games
- Metacore Games
- Metropolia UAS
- Microsoft
- MIDiA Research*
- Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University*
- Miniclip
- MiTale
- Mobile Game Doctor
- MobileGroove
- Modus Games
- Mohavi Creative*
- Mohawk Games
- Moloco
- Moon Active*
- Moonjump
- Mooo! Mobile Games Lab
- Move.AI
- Murray Web Media
- My.Games Venture Capital
N
- Naavik
- Navigator Games
- Ndemic Creations
- Nekki*
- Neon Doctrine
- Network N
- Niebla Games SpA*
- Night Zookeeper
- No Moss Studios
- Nordic Game Resources
- Nordic VR Startups
- North Breeze Entertainment
- Northumbria University*
- Norwich University of the Arts*
- Nosebleed Interactive*
- Not Doppler*
- Nuwa Dev
O
- Octagon Game Studio
- Octeto Studios
- Oddsock Concepts
- Old Skull Games*
- On the Edge Conservation*
- One 3 Creative
- OOM-Games
- Oorja Games
- Orthors
- OÜ BlueRay*
- Outfit7
- Overdroid
- Overwolf
- Oyo Games
P
- Paladin Studios
- Pangle
- Paranormal Games
- Perfect World*
- Phezos
- Photon Engine*
- Pikkukala
- Pixel Federation*
- PixelThread
- Pixelynx*
- Platonic Partnership
- Play Ventures
- Playable Factory
- Playco
- Playcore
- PlayCrowd*
- Playerstate*
- Playful World Ministries*
- Playstack
- Playtra Games
- Plug in Digital
- Plus-Plus*
- PocApp Studios
- Pollen VC
- Portobello
- Pretty French Games*
- PROfounders Capital
- Psyop*
- Psypher Interactive
- Publicis Groupe Poland*
R
- Radwar Studios
- Ranida Games
- RE:BIND.io
- Real Media Now
- Realmix Media*
- Rebellion
- Reblika
- Recontact Games
- Reinified
- Remote Control Productions
- Resistance Games*
- Riot Games*
- Rise Mobile
- RocketRide Games
- Rogue Games*
- Rotub Games
- RoundTable Games Studio
- Rovio
- Royal College of Art*
- RTB House
- Ryu Games
S
- Sababa Media Sàrl*
- SAE Institute Bochum
- Safe In Our World
- Sakura Games
- Salom Bros
- Samsung Next
- Schmutza*
- ScribbleScape
- SearchAdsHQ
- Seattle Indies
- Sega Europe
- Sensor Tower
- Sentience*
- Serbian Games Association
- Shadow
- Shadow Factory*
- Silent Game Studios
- Silver Rain Games
- Silver Stream Studio*
- Simteractive
- Sketchbook Games
- Skillz
- Smash Head Studio
- Smash Mountain Studio
- Smilegate
- Snap
- Snap Finger Click*
- Solaris Mobile*
- Something Clever Games*
- Space Indie Studios
- SPG Enterprises
- SplitMetrics
- SportQuake
- Square Enix
- Starbreeze*
- Starloop Studios
- Stillfront Group
- Stockholm University*
- Studio Singing Crows
- Sugar
- Sulake
- Sum Fun Games*
- Sunwolf Entertainment*
- Super Evil Megacorp*
- Super.com*
- Supercell
- Supremacy Games
- Sycoforge
T
- Talkout VR
- Tall Team
- Tampere University*
- Tbd.Games
- Team EG
- Team Pi-Dev Bulgaria
- Tencent
- Tenjin
- Tequila Works
- The Rockfine Group
- The Sandbox
- Tin Man Games / Steel Sky Productions
- Tipalti*
- Top Entertainment Agency (TEA)
- Touchten Games
- Transcend Fund
- TruePlayers
- Twisted BrainZ
- Two Sore Thumbs
- Two Way Media
U
- Ubisoft
- Ultracine Studios
- Umami Games
- Unity
- University Abertay Dundee
- University for the Creative Arts
- University of Gloucestershire*
- University of Greenwich*
- University of Portsmouth*
- University of Southern California
- University of Westminster
- Unlock Audio
- Uplandme
- Utopia Analytics*
V
- Vancouver Film School
- Vardiya Brand Workers*
- Vectr Ventured
- Velox XR
- Venly
- Vicarious PR
- Vinha Creative Studio*
- Violet Saint*
- Virtual Beings*
- Visible Realms*
- Vivid Games
- Voodoo
W
- Wappier
- WarnerMedia
- WebWord Online Services*
- Whatwapp
- Whitepot Studios
- Wiggin*
- WildMeta*
- Winzebra SP Zoo
- Wizard Games
- Women in Games
- WRP Studios
X
- XORBI
- XR Games
- Xsolla
- Xsolla Diamond Club
Y
- Yarmouk University*
- Yield Guild Games
Z
- Zariba
- ZeptoLab
- Zindhu
- Zynga
1-9
- 12traits
- 1C Publishing EU
- 1titled Studios
- 1Up Capital
- 1up coach & consult
- 1Up Ventures*
- 1x2Gaming*
- 4EversGames*
