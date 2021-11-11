News

Honor of Kings snatches back first place for October worldwide revenue, reaching $329 million

Global player spending reaches $7.5 billion

Tencent’s Honor of Kings has reclaimed its place as the number one revenue generating mobile game for October 2021.

According to Sensor Tower, Honor of Kings generated $329 million in consumer spending, a 46.2 per cent increase year-over-year, and a 36.5 per cent increase over the previous month.

The majority of revenue generated for Honor of Kings was from China, contributing approximately 96.7 per cent of revenue, followed by Taiwan at 1.2 per cent.

Krafton’s PUBG Mobile generated the second-highest player spending, reaching $197 million.

Approximately 51 per cent of PUBG Mobile revenue came from the localised version of PUBG Mobile, Game for Peace, followed by the US at 11.5 per cent.

Reclaiming the throne

In third place was Candy Crush Saga from King which saw a 50 per cent increase in spending year-over-year.

In fourth place was Free Fire from Garena and in fifth place was League of Legends: Wild Rift from Riot Games.

This month represented the first month Wild Rift has entered the worldwide top 10, generating $108 million. This was largely due to the title’s release in China, which accounts for 93 per cent of the player spending.

For the month, the worldwide mobile games industry generated $7.5 billion in consumer spending across the App Store and Google Play, an increase of 10.5 per cent year-over-year.

The leading market for global revenue for October 2021 was the US, which made up 28.3 per cent of all spending, or $2.1 billion. Japan was in second place with around 20 per cent, closely followed by China at 18.7 per cent.

Last month’s leading title, Genshin Impact has decreased from first place to eighth, highlighting the effect the one-year anniversary event had on consumer spending.

