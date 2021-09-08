PUBG Mobile does $270 million, Honor of Kings $256 million during August 2021

PUBG Mobile has generated the highest amount of player spending for August 2021.

According to Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile generated approximately $270 million in consumer spending, representing a 4.7 per cent growth year-on-year.

Similar to last month’s figures, Game for Peace, the localised version of the game for China, was responsible for 61 per cent of revenue.

The US was the second-highest contributor at 9 per cent, followed by Turkey which was responsible for 6.5 per cent of consumer spending.

Tencent’s Honor of Kings, which previously held the top spot for four successive months, generated $256 million, a 3 per cent increase from August 2020.

Around 95 per cent of revenue for Honor of Kings came from China, with 2 per cent generated in Taiwan.

The next three highest-earning games were Genshin Impact, Fate/Grand Order (replacing Roblox) and Pokémon GO.

Gobal spending

Aniplex’s, subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, Fate/Grand Order saw its best month for two years, generating $134 million in consumer spending, a rise of 14 year-on-year.

The increased spending corresponded with its six-year anniversary celebrations. Fate/Grand Order is one of the highest-grossing mobile games of all time, generating $5.5 billion in lifetime revenue.

Overall, global consumer spending accumulated across the App Store and Google Play reached $7.7 billion, an increase of 1.3 per cent over the previous month and a year-on-year increase of 8.6 per cent.

Mirroring last month, the US generated the highest amount of player spending at $2.1 billion, or 28 per cent of global spending.

Japan contributed the second-highest player spending at 20.8 per cent while China came third with 17.5 per cent. Google Play is not active in China and therefore the figures recorded are exclusive to the App Store.

Due to the continued success of this month's top five highest generating games, each of the developers has independently appeared on PocketGamer.biz's Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2021.

PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire recently received a three-month ban in Bangaladesh following a High Court ruling to "save children and adolescents from moral and social degradation".