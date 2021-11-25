News

Gamevil acquires Zenaad to build out NFT business

Taking steps to solidifying blockchain presence

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 25th, 2021 acquisition Gamevil Not disclosed
Gamevil acquires Zenaad to build out NFT business
By , News Editor

South Korean publisher Gamevil has acquired digital asset platform operator Zenaad for an undisclosed amount.

As reported by Pulse, Gamevil plans to build an NFT exchange and develop blockchain-based play-to-earn games.

The acquisition will see Zenaad’s blockchain expertise and its digital advertising service integrated into Gamevil’s mobile games social platform Hive.

Additionally, Hive will transition into an open platform that will support game development and facilitate NFT trading.

Making more moves

Gamevil first stepped into the blockchain space last year with a $28 million investment into cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinone, making it the second-largest shareholder.

Through a collaboration with its subsidiary, Gamevil Com2us platform, Gamevil plans to open an NFT exchange that will enable users to trade NFT-based assets, such as Korean pop artists’ songs and music videos.

The firm has scheduled the opening of the NFT exchange for March 2022.

Additionally, Gamevil plans to release a range of new blockchain-based games starting next year, alongside integration within its current portfolio.

Last week, Gamevil revealed a partnership with Terraform Labs to build a blockchain ecosystem within its flagship title, Summoners War: Chronicles.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Nov 18th, 2021

Com2uS is bringing Summoners War: Chronicles to blockchain

News Apr 22nd, 2021

Gamevil gets into blockchain with $28 million Coinone investment

News Jul 29th, 2021

Animoca Brands acquires Australian indie developer Blowfish Studios

Interview Nov 17th, 2020

Why Project Cars is turning to mobile

News Jun 1st, 2017

80% of Gamevil's War of Crown's one million downloads came from outside South Korea

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies