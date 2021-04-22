News

Gamevil gets into blockchain with $28 million Coinone investment

South Korea publisher exploring new opportunities

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 22nd, 2021 investment Gamevil $28m
Gamevil gets into blockchain with $28 million Coinone investment
By , Contributing Editor

South Korean publisher Gamevil has acquired a 13 per cent stake in Coinone, the third largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country.

The Korean Herald reported the deal - labelled a strategic investment - cost $28 million.

In a statement, Gamevil commented this was a move to increase interest in blockchain and digital assets such as NFTs and explore new business opportunities.

Gamevil’s best known game IP is the $2 billion mobile RPG Summoners War released through its owned subsidiary Com2uS.

It’s receiving a much anticipated expansion in the form of MMORPG Summoners War: Chronicles which is due for release this summer.

Com2uS is also working on a TV series and comic book releases. 

More generally, the South Korean game industry is already active in blockchain.

WeMade announcing a number of blockchain-enabled games, while tech giant Kakao launched its own Klatyn blockchain in 2019.

Other South Korean game developers early to blockchain include Planetarium, which is part of Ubisoft’s Entrepreneurs Lab and recently raised $2.5 million, CryptoDozer and Biscuit.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

as News Jun 1st, 2017

80% of Gamevil's War of Crown's one million downloads came from outside South Korea

Interview Nov 17th, 2020

Why Project Cars is turning to mobile

News Oct 21st, 2020

Project Cars is racing its way on to mobile devices

as News May 23rd, 2019

Animoca Brands raises $2.5 million for blockchain games platform The Sandbox

as News May 16th, 2018

Slightly Mad partners with Gamevil for new Project Cars mobile game

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies