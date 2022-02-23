News

Netmarble to sell Golden Bros NFT presale at 33% discount

Early access period coming in March

Netmarble to sell Golden Bros NFT presale at 33% discount
By , Staff Writer

South Korean mobile games firm Netmarble has revealed presale plans for Golden Bros, its latest casual shooting game.

Presale NFTs will be sold at a 33 per cent discount, with the initial release taking place on March 2. During the early access period, there will be unlimited durability and the chance of winning a "super rare" costume will be up to a 73 per cent.

Collaborating with Binance NFT Marketplace, Golden Bros presales of "GB Genesis Mystery Boxes" will be conducted for fans. With said mystery boxes, players will then be able to obtain collection cards and limited edition costumes.

Aiming ahead

The collection cards are the NFTs required to then participate in the early access, making this Netmarble’s first full-scale appearance in the crypto space. Additionally, it is also Binance's NFT’s first collaboration with a global triple-A studio.

Golden Bros will feature multiple maps, intuitive combat rules, and various skill configurations, giving room for players to devise numerous strategies during battle.

The official launch following the early access period is planned for April this year, and the roadmap for 2022 has been laid out also.

Moonton recently revealed Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's first-ever NFT collection, also made available on the Binance exchange platform.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Jan 31st, 2022

Netmarble unveils upcoming Metaverse and NFT projects

2 News Apr 4th, 2016

Netmarble combines Everyone's Marble with Disney characters, announcing its Disney Magical Dice virtual board game

News Feb 18th, 2022

Netmarble US studio to join Kabam in merger

News Jan 11th, 2022

Netmarble launches ESG Management Council, plans to reduce CO2 emissions

News Dec 23rd, 2021

Stillfront acquires Netmarble’s Iron Throne: The Firstborn

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies