Wemade and YouAppi partner to market blockchain mobile games

Will begin "aggressive" onboarding campaigns

South Korean blockchain mobile game developer Wemade has partnered with mobile ad firm YouAppi to market games for its WEMIX platform.

Founded in 2011, US-based YouAppi focuses on user retention and re-engagement marketing for mobile games and apps.

With the partnership, Wemade plans to leverage YouAppi’s mobile game marketing capabilities to market games on its blockchain platform. Going forward, YouAppi has stated that it will provide "aggressive campaigns" for onboarded games on the WEMIX platform.

Brand awareness boost

"We hope to further improve WEMIX’s brand awareness and brand value through the strategic partnership with YouAppi," said Wemade CEO Hyun Guk Chang.

"I believe that WEMIX will become a blockchain gaming platform with the largest user base, based on brand value and YouAppi’s capabilities in retargeting and re-engagement through big data and artificial intelligence.

There are currently 11 games displayed on the WEMIX platform site which are available across different platforms, including the App Store, Google Play, web browser, and third party app stores. Some of the games currently playable include Bird Tornado, Gunship Battle Crypto Conflict, and Mir4, with others coming soon.

Wemade is continuing to partner with developers to bring more games to the service, and last month, Wemade partnered with RedFox Games to bring mobile trading card game Kingdom Hunter to the WEMIX platform.

YouAppi chief marketing officer Nancy Roberts added: "We are very happy to work with WEMIX, the world's leading blockchain game platform. We will focus on creating holistic campaigns in various fields so that mobile game companies on the WEMIX platform can achieve the best results globally."

Earlier this week, PUBG creator Krafton revealed that it has partnered with Solana to co-develop blockchain and NFT games, as well as collaborate on Web3 investment opportunities.


