News

Infinite Arcade partners with blockchain gaming community YGG SEA

Collaboration with Southeast Asia subsidiary of Yield Guild Games intended to bring half a million players to Web3 gaming

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 26th, 2022 partnership Infinite Arcade
Yield Guild Gaming 		Not disclosed
Infinite Arcade partners with blockchain gaming community YGG SEA
By

Blockchain platform Infinite Arcade and YGG SEA, the Southeast Asia (SEA) subsidiary of play-to-earn gaming community Yield Guild Games, have established a strategic partnership intended to bring half a million players in Southeast Asia to Web3 gaming – a sector expected by some to reach $100 million in revenue over the next 12 months.

The Infinite Arcade platform was established to integrate mobile games into a single blockchain platform, positioning itself as an Apple App Store or Steam for blockchain games.

YGG SEA operates as a global blockchain gaming community, and has so far invested in 80 projects and released 10 games. YGG SEA will collaborate with Infinite Arcade to expand its gaming community throughout Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, with the objective of reaching half a million players by summer 2023.

Bringing Web3 to the masses

Şekip Can Gökalp, Founding Contributor of Infinite Arcade, commented: “Everyone at Infinite Arcade is delighted to be working with YGG SEA. We’re really excited to partner and bring Web3 to the masses through fun and easy mobile games. It’s amazing to find someone that is as bullish as we are in this space and we look forward to pioneering with them.”

Dan Wang, Chief Gaming Officer of YGG SEA, added: “We believe this partnership will help us drive impressive growth and hit some key goals in our investment strategy. Infinite Arcade is launching more and more mobile games on their blockchain platform and we believe that scale and variety will lead to sustainable growth and engagement among our gaming community.”

Blockchain games have proven popular in Southeast Asia, but one of the most frequently touted advantages over traditional gaming – the financial incentive – has not proven to be accurate, with the average daily income of Axie Infinity players' income falling below the Philippine's minimum wage line since August 2021.

Nonetheless, blockchain gaming continues to attract significant support and investment – and high-profile personnel, including Infinite Arcade's recent appointment of former Google and Visa exec, Andrew Dubatowka.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

Job News May 12th, 2022

Infinite Arcade appoints former Visa exec Andrew Dubatowka

Interview Feb 24th, 2022

Şekip Can Gökalp wants to bring blockchain gaming to the masses

News Mar 23rd, 2022

Krafton and Solana partner to develop blockchain and NFT games

News Mar 2nd, 2022

Enthusiast Gaming signs multi-year partnership with digital asset miner Hut 8

News Aug 20th, 2021

Play-to-earn gaming community Yield Guild raises $4.6 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies