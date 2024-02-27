Smartphones to come pre-installed with Web3 game in Mystic Games and Jambo partnership

Mystic Games has partnered with Jambo to integrate Web3 game Call of the VoYd into the latter's mobile devices.

While already downloadable via app stores, Mystic’s play-to-earn title will now come pre-installed on JamboPhones and create more opportunities to bring the blockchain experience to users across Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

JamboPhones have been designed with accessibility in mind, and the partnership has been formed with the goal of empowering economic opportunities in the aforementioned regions, "providing a pathway to financial inclusion".

Jambo’s mobile reach spans over 40 countries so far.

Integrating Web3

In essence, a JamboPhone is an Android 13 device powered by a suite of Jambo applications, including JamboPlay, JamboEarn and JamboWallet. Naturally, a Web3 game like Call of the VoYd being pre-installed onto all new smartphones that already facilitate crypto transactions will make Web3 more accessible to a wider audience.

Anyone who purchases the smartphone will have instant access to Mystic’s roguelike and Jambo’s reward system, and combining this with free NFTs to discover in-game, Mystic appears set to reach many more players through this partnership.

"Bringing Call of the VoYd to the JamboPhone is not just about expanding our game's reach; it's about unlocking the scale of possibility for play to earn games in Africa. We're excited to see how this partnership will empower individuals in emerging markets to engage with cutting-edge gaming technology and earn rewards in the process," said Mystic Games CEO Matthew Buxton.

Jambo CEO James Zhang added: "Our collaboration with Mystic Games reflects our joint commitment to democratising access to the digital economy globally. By incorporating 'Call of the VoYd' into the JamboPhone, we're not just delivering an exciting gaming experience but also unlocking financial opportunities for our users in emerging markets."

Zynga, FunPlus and NetEase veterans received an $8 million investment last autumn towards their NFT dinosaur game.