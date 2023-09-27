Appodeal & Pollen VC partner to offer a new kind of mobile growth platform

Appodeal and Pollen VC announce a strategic partnership to empower app developers and game studios. This collaboration provides immediate access to essential resources and financial support, enabling rapid and efficient app scaling.

The partnership is a natural extension of Appodeal and Pollen VC's mission to empower app creators and developers.

Appodeal, a pioneer in in-app bidding and mobile app growth, and Pollen VC, a provider of credit lines to mobile game and app developers, have joined forces to offer a comprehensive solution that combines ad mediation, user acquisition, business intelligence, and financial support.

"Pollen VC's innovative financing solutions perfectly align with our vision to empower app creators to stay independent and retain control over their intellectual property," says Pavel Golubeff, CEO and founder at Appodeal. "Together with Pollen VC, we can offer a comprehensive solution that addresses both the operational and financial challenges faced by mobile app businesses, enabling them to scale rapidly and achieve maximum growth."

Partnership Benefits

This partnership will benefit not only Appodeal users, but also all applicants to the Appodeal Accelerator Program. By joining forces with Pollen VC, Appodeal is taking a step further to provide mobile app businesses with non-dilutive financing options and flexible credit lines, enabling them to unlock the value trapped in their accounts receivable (AR) and reinvest into UA to scale quickly without relying on dilutive equity funding.

For Pollen VC, the partnership with Appodeal reinforces its commitment to providing mobile app developers and game studios with the financial tools and resources they need to succeed.

"Appodeal's comprehensive growth platform and expertise in ad mediation, user acquisition, and business intelligence make them an ideal partner for us," says Martin Macmillan, CEO at Pollen VC. "We are excited to work together to provide mobile app businesses with the most simple and transparent financing solutions to supercharge their revenue growth in a safe and capital-efficient way."

Appodeal and Pollen VC are jointly committed to helping mobile app businesses thrive in a competitive market. With Appodeal's cutting-edge tools and Pollen VC's flexible financing options, app creators can optimize their monetization strategies, accelerate user acquisition, and manage ad campaigns—all from a single dashboard. Additionally, the collaboration will enable app creators to access financial education tools, helping them make informed decisions and optimize their capital mix.

As of today, app creators and game studios can join the Appodeal Accelerator Program and, in parallel apply for a credit line with Pollen.VC. The application processes are simple and straightforward, and the partnership provides all the necessary tools to evaluate metrics, set up UA campaigns, and optimize finances.

Appodeal: A self-service Growth Platform

Appodeal's all-in-one growth platform includes three key engines: ad mediation, user acquisition, and business intelligence. These tools align data from different sources, enabling app creators to build user acquisition strategies based on the monetization potential of specific segments.

With one SDK integration, app developers and publishers can access a wide range of growth tools, business insights, and ad demand sources, enabling them to self-publish their apps while staying independent.

Appodeal's Growth Platform is suitable for publishers of all kinds and sizes, eliminating the need for mobile studios to rely on publishers and for bigger publishers to develop their own Business Intelligence technologies.

Moreover, Appodeal's Accelerator Program provides tools, resources, and mentorship to scale apps quickly and effectively. Studios can access UA funding, industry-leading tools, and a team of experts to optimize user acquisition, engagement, LiveOps, monetization, ASO, and ad creatives.

Pollen VC: Flexible Financing for Mobile App Businesses

Pollen VC provides credit lines to mobile game and app studios of up to 4x their monthly revenues. It integrates directly with app stores and ad networks to offer a flexible line of credit, enabling app creators to receive funds to their bank account every week.

By focusing on capital efficiency, mobile studios can reduce or eliminate the need for additional equity financing, improve valuation, and optimize their capital mix. This approach enables creators to supercharge revenue growth safely and maintain control of their business.

Pollen VC's financing solutions are designed to be simple, transparent, and easy to understand, helping app creators unlock the value trapped in their AR and existing users and reinvest into UA to scale quickly without relying on dilutive equity funding.

For more information on how Appodeal and Pollen VC can support your mobile app business, please visit appodeal.com and pollen.vc.