Free-to-play Switch hit Ninjala blasts its way through five million downloads

GungHo Online's free-to-play Switch shooter Ninjala has shot its way past five million downloads.

The company shared the news on its website. The milestone has been hit four months after the game was launched on June 24th.

"We are happy to announce that Ninjala has achieved 5 million downloads worldwide. We wish to express our deepest gratitude to all our users for your support," said GungHo Online.

Initially, the game was announced at E3 2018 and was compared to fellow Nintendo exclusive Splatoon, as the games share a similar aesthetic.

Celebrate

By way of a celebration, and thanks, the developer will offer all users an in-game item. In this case, it will be 100 Jala which can be claimed until early January.

Ninjala blasted its way to early success as it hit three million downloads within three weeks of release. Moreover, that number rose to four million installs in August, less than two months after the Splatoon-inspired exclusive was launched.