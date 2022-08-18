Deal

Adverty and Yazle announce in-game ad partnership

The partnership will make Yazle the exclusive vendor of Adverty products in the MENA region

By , Staff Writer

In-game advertising provider Adverty has announced an exclusive partnership with digital marketing specialist Yazle, allowing the agency to represent and sell Adverty’s full inventory in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) exclusively. This will be on a managed exclusivity basis, allowing advertisers to grasp seamless and immersive in-game advertising opportunities.

This partnership comes as advertisers grow increasingly concerned with their presence in digital spaces. The MENA region is fast becoming a global gaming hotspot, with great interest in esports in particular, with the crown prince of Dubai recently announcing his metaverse strategy, bringing 40 thousand jobs and $4 billion to the economy.

"We’re delighted to be able to offer our ground-breaking formats in the region, with such a credible partner with such strong knowledge of gaming at our side," said Adverty VP of partner sales Alex Ginn. "This will be a huge asset to agencies and brands in these countries – opening up entirely new possibilities for engagement with audiences."

"What’s more, this timely partnership reflects huge investment in gaming in the region."

Investing in growth

Yazle provides its client list with unique digital ad-tech technologies. This marks the latest partnership for the company, which has also partnered with Activision Blizzard in the MENA region.

"We are delighted to partner with Adverty and take its world-leading, immersive in-game formats to brands and clients in the region," said Yazle managing director Jamie Atherton. "With such a strong partner with ground-breaking technologies, at our side, we’re thrilled to be able to introduce formats such as in-game video advertising. There is so much coming up and we’re truly excited about the future."

With over three billion gamers worldwide, growing numbers of businesses are opting to implement in-game advertising. In recent months, Adverty has launched an industry-first streaming technology for In-Play ads, bringing programmatic video ad formats to the gaming world.

Earlier this year, Adverty predicted that 50 per cent of mobile publishers will be utilizing in-game ads by the end of the year.


Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

