12 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's East Meets West track

By , Senior Editor
Miss the East Meets West track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well then look no further. we've got all the sessions from the show for you to watch right here (and on our YouTube channel).

East Meets West

This series of talks from the East Meets West track, which was sponsored by JoyPac, features speakers from the likes of Tamatem, Arcane Circus, Maysalward, Mixi, Trojan Chicken, Century Game and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • The emerging markets power panel
  • Publishing in Asian markets – The ‘how to’ discussion
  • A Westerner's guide to the Japanese games market
  • User analysis for premium games in China
  • The games industry scenario in China – And the value a local publisher can provide
  • The Latin American games market overview 2019
  • Oriental versus occidental monetisation
  • The future of the Chinese mobile games industry
  • Meet the Dragon's neighbours – South Korea and Japan
  • A new opportunity for casual game success in the West and China
  • Data-driven UI/UX for the MENA region
  • The year of hyper-casual in China

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • The emerging markets power panel

    A panel of regional experts on the East Meets West track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd talk through the challenges and opportunities to be found in mobile game markets less travelled.

    The panel includes:

    • Simay Dinc, Producer, Recontact Games
    • Nour Khrais, Founder & CEO, Maysalward
    • Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Gamezop
    • Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Games

  • Publishing in Asian markets – The ‘how to’ discussion

    Our panel of games industry experts delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Langer Lee, Director, Mixi
    • Anderson King, Partner Manager Games, Huawei Technologies
    • Dmitry Chudovsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Zorka.Mobi
    • Harry Holmwood, CEO, The Secret Police
    • Shintaro Kanaoya, Founder & CEO, Chorus Worldwide
    • Allison Bilas, COO, JoyPac

  • A Westerner's guide to the Japanese games market

    Arcane Circus Co-Founder/Artist Molly Heady-Carroll delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Japan has a fast-growing mobile market and an increasing interest in Western games, presenting many exciting opportunities for Westerns developers to bring their games to the country. But as an outsider looking in, the Japanese market can seem daunting. Where should you start? What is mobile game development like in Japan? And what do I need to know when planning my entrance into the Japanese mobile market?

    While developing their kaiju-themed game, Kaijack: Card Attack, Arcane Circus has been trying to answer these very questions.
    Arcane Circus will share their experiences of the Japanese mobile game development scene and share tips on starting your dive into the Japanese market.

    This presentation is intended for developers at the beginning of their adventure entering the Japanese market. Expect practical advice based on the personal experience from a small and resourceful two-person studio.

    じゃあまたね!

  • User analysis for premium games in China

    Tencent Business Development & Strategy Miley Chen delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Tencent’s Miley Chen's talk looks at:

    1. Premium games history and current status in China
    2. The decision process to buy a game
    3. Premium games users segmentation

  • The games industry scenario in China – And the value a local publisher can provide

    NetEase Vice President Ken Li delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • The Latin American games market overview 2019

    Trojan Chicken Director Juan Pison (Pex) delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Pex gives an overview of the Latin American market and the opportunities and challenges he thinks developers should keep in mind.

  • Oriental versus occidental monetisation

    Amazing Soul Games Studio CEO Jorge Castaño delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • The future of the Chinese mobile games industry

    iDreamSky President Jeff Lyndon delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • Meet the Dragon's neighbours – South Korea and Japan

    H2 Interactive Co-Founder & CXO Heita Miyoshi delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • A new opportunity for casual game success in the West and China

    FunPlus / Century Game CMO Heaven Wu delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Century Game CMO Heaven Wu introduces the new opportunity for casual gaming in China and the global market. In China, the casual game category consists primarily of WeChat Mini-games and iOS games. China’s Android distribution channel is totally different from the west and it remains really hard to monetise with ads. WeChat Mini Game therefore represents a very big opportunity.

  • Data-driven UI/UX for the MENA region

    Tamatem UI/UX Manager Hanin Suradi delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Design and data are intertwined. It can help designers create user interface and experiences that are tailored to what user want in a game. In the MENA region, UI/UX is a whole other ball game! Everything needs to be localised to fit the culture and traditions of the Arabic speaking world. Localised and well designed UI/UX can retain Arab gamers longer, making them spend more time in a game as well as increase monetisation.

    Hanin’s talk will discuss what it really takes to localise art, cosmetics and UI/UX for users in the MENA region using data.

  • The year of hyper-casual in China

    JoyPac, VP Publishing, Jeppe Bisbjerg delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    With the new year being firmly upon us it’s a perfect time for making bold predictions and getting your resolutions in place for 2019. The Chinese new year specifically signifies a sudden and abrupt change to something new, in this talk we take a closer look at a rapidly changing mobile games landscape in Asia. While the market has traditionally been dominated by core strategy and pvp-multiplayer RPG’s, the current western trend of hyper-casual snack-sized content will soon be sweeping into Asia fueled by a maturing advertising industry and increasingly global-oriented market.

