11 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Developer Toolkit track

Miss the Developer Toolkit track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?
Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.
Developer Toolkit
The track included speakers from the likes of CCP, Gram Games, Gamevil, Madfinger Games, Glu Mobile, Plarium and more.
The Developer Toolkit track was sponsored by Gram Games.
Here’s an overview of the topics covered:
- Better together – How to build a mobile game with help from your community
- Which simple tips deliver the biggest value to developers
- Redefining play – Blurring the lines between app and game
- Meet your new and improved teammate! Human-directed AI agents and gaming
- Mobile game production and advanced device research
- Top 5 mistakes designing free-to-play collectibles
- Creating games on Roblox – A fireside chat with Roblox developer Joshua Martheze
- The pain and pleasure of free-to-play game UI design
- Optimising your mobile game using scriptable render pipelines
- Gram Games on iterating your development pipeline as you grow
- Lessons from Fusebox's Love Island: The Game
If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.
Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.
Click here to view the list »
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?