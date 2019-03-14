11 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Developer Toolkit track

Feature

Miss the Developer Toolkit track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Developer Toolkit

The track included speakers from the likes of CCP, Gram Games, Gamevil, Madfinger Games, Glu Mobile, Plarium and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Better together – How to build a mobile game with help from your community
  • Which simple tips deliver the biggest value to developers
  • Redefining play – Blurring the lines between app and game
  • Meet your new and improved teammate! Human-directed AI agents and gaming
  • Mobile game production and advanced device research
  • Top 5 mistakes designing free-to-play collectibles
  • Creating games on Roblox – A fireside chat with Roblox developer Joshua Martheze
  • The pain and pleasure of free-to-play game UI design
  • Optimising your mobile game using scriptable render pipelines
  • Gram Games on iterating your development pipeline as you grow
  • Lessons from Fusebox's Love Island: The Game

  • 1 Better together – How to build a mobile game with help from your community

    CCP Senior Producer, Mobile & VR Portfolio Sam Barton delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    When CCP London invited attendees of their EVE: Vegas fan gathering to play a pre-alpha version of EVE: War of Ascension, little did they know that the playtest would still be running over a year later. Only seven months into development, the playtest was supposed to last only three days, but the quality of information generated during that weekend resulted in it quickly becoming too valuable to shut down.

    This talk will explain why running playtests alongside development can have a profound and immediate impact on your game’s development direction as well as how they can provide the entire team with a better understanding of their audience. It will also touch upon why maintaining an engaged community during development can produce a host of enthusiastic collaborators and establish an impassioned golden cohort.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 2 Which simple tips deliver the biggest value to developers

    Our panel of experts delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Dr Mark Ollila, CEO, Evasyst
    • Marek Rabas, CEO. MADFINGER Games
    • David Mohr, General Manager Europe, Gamevil
    • Jeremy Glazman, Senior Developer, Gram Games
    • Martin Jurášek, UX Game Designer, Pixel Federation

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 3 Redefining play – Blurring the lines between app and game

    Glu Mobile Executive Vice President Mark Van Ryswyk delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Launched worldwide in November 2016, Design Home is the most popular interior design app with over 1 million daily active users creating more than 2.0 million uniquely designed rooms every day.

    Design Home is changing the dynamic of play, empowering creativity and learning by interacting with real life innovative brands in a realistic and delightful way. Players come to engage with textures, patterns and colors and apply their learnings in real life. It is a carefree and relaxing way for players to understand interior design and receive feedback from other enthusiasts. Design Home blurs the lines of aspiration, fantasy and real-life design.

    In this session, Glu Mobile Executive Vice President, Mark van Ryswyk will discuss the tremendous success of Design Home and offer attendees a behind-the-scenes look at how the platform is transforming the way players experience games. Design Home uniquely blurs the lines between app and game, requiring all new approaches to things like understanding player motivations, game design, economy structures and live operations. In his presentation, Mark will offer best practices, solutions and insights for developers to recognize opportunities in their own products and successfully implement innovative strategies.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 4 Meet your new and improved teammate! Human-directed AI agents and gaming

    Wingman AI Agents Director John O’Malia delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Artificial Intelligence made incredible progress in 2018 – OpenAI/DOTA2 was an epic display of human versus AI action. For most players though, the only AI they encounter is bots that masquerade as players and degrade gameplay.

    It’s time for a change!

    John O’Malia of Wingman will be talking about an emerging generation of AI agents that listen to and serve players, acting for or alongside them as teammates, creating a whole new range of possibilities, from human/AI team tournaments, to dynamic NPCs in unbounded worlds, to playing complex games on mobile using voice alone. And the impact of human-directed AI goes far beyond gaming…

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 5 Mobile game production and advanced device research

    Plarium Platform Technology Specialist Guy Ulmer delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    This talk covers the “tools of the trade” available today for game developers targeting mobile platforms, who are in great need of focused analysis into the type of devices they should target and prioritize. Some tools are straightforward, but I will be sharing more advanced methodologies and tips on how to leverage (and cross-reference) some less obvious sources of information, that can be of great value to any mobile studio.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 6 Top 5 mistakes designing free-to-play collectibles

    Rovio Entertainment Senior Game Designer Elad Drory delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 7 Creating games on Roblox – A fireside chat with Roblox developer Joshua Martheze

    PocketGamer.biz Senior Editor Craig Chapple and Roblox game developer Joshua Martheze deliver a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 8 The pain and pleasure of free-to-play game UI design

    Space Ape Games Senior UI Designer Lissa Capeleto delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 9 Optimising your mobile game using scriptable render pipelines

    InnoGames Expert Unity Developer Yilmaz Kiymaz delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    As a recent addition to Unity, Scriptable Render Pipelines (SRP) give us near-total control over how our game gets rendered. This opens up a lot of new avenues for optimising our games that were previously difficult or even impossible to reach.

    Since both performance and battery life are paramount for mobile games, SRP is a very welcome addition to our toolset. In this session, we will take a quick dive into converting an existing mobile project that uses the built-in rendering pipeline into one that uses this new approach to rendering and take a look at the performance wins we get in the process.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 10 Gram Games on iterating your development pipeline as you grow

    Gram Games CTO Engin Erenturk elivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 11 Lessons from Fusebox's Love Island: The Game

    Fusebox Games Lead Narrative Designer Ed Sibley delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    A postmortem of Love Island The Game, a collaboration between Fusebox Games and ITV Studios which spent several weeks as the top grossing game on iOS and Android this summer. The talk will deal with the practicalities of making a mobile game with a popular IP as well as the techniques the team used to produce a large amount of content on an immovable deadline.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


