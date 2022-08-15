Hot Five: August 15th. The mobile games industry's unmissable news, features and more

Start your week with a Monday briefing of the most read articles from the global mobile games industry in the last seven days on PocketGamer.biz:
1) AppLovin offers to acquire Unity for $17.5 billion
Mobile advertising, marketing, and analytics company Applovin swept in with a bold offer for Unity, including a condition that the Ironsource merge does not conclude.
2) Should Unity join AppLovin, buy IronSource or just stay as they are? The mobile industry weighs in!
We brought together a lot of industry experts to weigh in on the Applovin, Ironsource and Unity conversation.
3) Jam City lays off 17% of staff
IP-adaptation mobile masters suddenly sunset San Diago staff.
4) Mobile games more profitable than console AND PC combined, reports Activision Blizzard
Activision-Blizzard's quarterly report landed and it turned out that mobile was king.
5) PlayStation Mobile seeking to acquire mobile studios to help realise expansion goals
Sony is hiring a new director, with a view to assessing "potential merger and acquisition deals" and more, within the mobile space.
