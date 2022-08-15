Hot Five: August 15th. The mobile games industry's unmissable news, features and more

Start your week with a Monday briefing of the most read articles from the global mobile games industry in the last seven days on PocketGamer.biz:

1) AppLovin offers to acquire Unity for $17.5 billion

Mobile advertising, marketing, and analytics company Applovin swept in with a bold offer for Unity, including a condition that the Ironsource merge does not conclude.

2) Should Unity join AppLovin, buy IronSource or just stay as they are? The mobile industry weighs in!

We brought together a lot of industry experts to weigh in on the Applovin, Ironsource and Unity conversation.

3) Jam City lays off 17% of staff

IP-adaptation mobile masters suddenly sunset San Diago staff.

4) Mobile games more profitable than console AND PC combined, reports Activision Blizzard

Activision-Blizzard's quarterly report landed and it turned out that mobile was king.

5) PlayStation Mobile seeking to acquire mobile studios to help realise expansion goals

Sony is hiring a new director, with a view to assessing "potential merger and acquisition deals" and more, within the mobile space.

PLUS

These all-time, all-star stories are some of the most popular articles from our archives: