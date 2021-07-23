Update: All 200 Apple Arcade games available now

App Name: NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition

Developer/Publisher: 2K Games

App Store Description: Making its highly-anticipated debut on Apple Arcade, NBA 2K21 puts you on the court with today’s top NBA stars like Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, and Anthony Davis.

Pickup a competitive Quick Match in one of 30 NBA arenas or on the Blacktop. Jump into a multiplayer game with up to two friends, or start your journey to NBA legend status in MyCareer mode. Sporting a new graphics engine that offers the highest possible resolution Apple devices allow, Everything Is Game in NBA 2K21.

App Name: Really Bad Chess+

Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage

App Store Description: Really Bad Chess is just like chess, but with totally random pieces. Try eight Knights, four Bishops, and three pawns - why not? Whether you play chess daily or quit just after learning the rules, this small twist will open the door to an entire new world of chess.

App Name: Reigns+

Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital

App Store Description: Sit on the throne as a benevolent (or malevolent) medieval monarch of the modern age and swipe your royal fingers either left or right to impose your will upon the kingdom. Survive the seemingly never-ending gauntlet of requests from your advisors, peasants, allies, and enemies while maintaining balance between the influential factions of your kingdom. But beware; each decision you make might have implications and unfortunate consequences down the road that could put your reign and family’s dynasty at risk!

App Name: Simon's Cat - Story Time

Developer/Publisher: Tactile Games

App Store Description: Based on the highly popular animated series, Simon and his cat face their biggest challenge yet. When the tranquillity of suburban life is threatened by a huge building site, they mobilise the neighbours to help restore the mysterious wasteland before the diggers destroy it all.

As the clock ticks down, players will solve challenging match-three puzzles to help the community rebuild the gardens under the critical eye of the curmudgeonly next-door neighbour, Mr. Potts, who has a secret ancestral connection to the wasteland which he intends to keep buried forever.

App Name: Solitaire by MobilityWare+

Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare

App Store Description: Solitaire by MobilityWare is the original maker of Solitaire free for iPad and iPhone. After more than 10 years on the App Store, we are still improving our card game with fun new features. Make sure to try out our unique Daily Challenges!

The addictive game you’ve been playing on your computer for years now goes wherever you do. Whether you know it as Patience, Klondike, or just Solitaire, this popular game is one of the best games around.

App Name: SongPop Party

Developer/Publisher: Gameloft

App Store Description: Step up and prove your music knowledge with this fast-paced, competitive music-based trivia game. SongPop Party is the latest addition in the biggest music trivia franchise in the world with a huge catalogue from cult classics to today's top hits, and hundreds of thousands of unlockable songs curated by genre, artists, decade, topics and more.

App Name: SpellTower+

Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage

App Store Description: The original best-selling mobile word game, reimagined! Pick your words wisely! As you play, more tiles rise from the bottom of the screen! It'll take all of your lexicological wits, and tactical know-how to keep your columns down. If any letters make it to the top row, it's game over.

App Name: Star Trek: Legends

Developer/Publisher: Tilting Point

App Store Description: Engage in an epic storyline for control of the mysterious Nexus and the fate of the universe as players step into the role of their favourite Star Trek heroes and villains in the hit franchise's official team-based RPG. Players will embark on missions, experience epic turn-based combat and make choices that influence the entire story as they take command of the U.S.S. Artemis.

They’ll warp into the Nexus, where they’ll discover new worlds and recruit over 40 of their favourite characters from the entire Star Trek franchise - Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Star Trek: Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Picard.

App Name: Sudoku Simple+

Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare

App Store Description: Sudoku Simple is just how it sounds - we aimed to create an easier, beginner-friendly sudoku puzzle in which colour helps you become a sudoku solver! Love logic? But feel less logical when it comes to solving sudoku puzzles? This sudoku is the easiest to learn available and has been called a revelation for some who wanted a simpler way to learn to solve sudoku puzzles.

App Name: Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat

Developer/Publisher: Bandai Namco

App Store Description: Sync to the rhythm and drum away to those notes! The traditional Japanese drumming rhythm game, Taiko no Tatsujin, comes to Apple Arcade. Sync to the rhythm and drum away to those notes! The traditional Japanese drumming rhythm game, Taiko no Tatsujin, comes to Apple Arcade.

App Name: The Oregon Trail

Developer/Publisher: Gameloft

App Store Description: Experience The Oregon Trail like never before. A modern twist on the trials and tribulations of the road to Oregon, this official successor to the global phenomenon will immerse players in exhilarating journeys ranging from the historically accurate to the completely wild.

Players will pick their travelling party, stock the wagon with supplies, and embark on an adventure filled with tough choices, new dangers and unexpected situations.

App Name: The Room Two+

Developer/Publisher: Fireproof Studios

App Store Description: Welcome to The Room Two, a physical puzzler, wrapped in a mystery game, inside a beautifully tactile 3D world. The much-anticipated sequel to ‘The Room’, Apple’s Game of the Year 2012 and recipient of a BAFTA award, is here at last. Follow a trail of cryptic letters from an enigmatic scientist known only as "AS" into a compelling world of mystery and exploration.

App Name: Threes+

Developer/Publisher: Sirvo Studios

App Store Description: Threes is a tiny puzzle that grows on you.

App Name: Tiny Crossword+

Developer/Publisher: PlaySimple Games

App Store Description: With Tiny Crossword, you will have access to thousands of puzzles, right on your iOS device, so that you can play your favourite crosswords when you want, wherever you want! As you solve more and more of our crosswords, your vocabulary and general knowledge will grow by leaps and bounds! In no time, you will become a master crossword solver while having tons of fun!

App Name: Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker

Developer/Publisher: Aquiris Game Studio

App Store Description: Creating and exploring are the essence of Wonderbox, an action-adventure game set in beautiful dioramas. Discover this ever-expanding universe with your friends and family, where you can make and share your own adventures.

App Name: World of Demons

Developer/Publisher: PlatinumGames

App Store Description: From award-winning Japanese developer PlatinumGames comes a new exhilarating combat action title, World of Demons. Known for their console action and PC games including NieR:Automata and the hit Bayonetta series, PlatinumGames thrust players into a fantastical world full of yokai - a class of supernatural monsters and spirits from Japanese folklore.

Players will assume the role of a samurai leading an army of yokai minions as they embark on a mission against evil. The game is set in a beautiful environment inspired by traditional Japanese artwork with gorgeous stages pulled from ukiyo-e woodblock prints.

Along the way, they’ll meet samurai allies and a menagerie of yokai, each with their own techniques and combo possibilities. Players will expand their arsenal of abilities to conquer all foes that stand before them, ultimately facing the fearsome Shuten Doji, lord of all oni.