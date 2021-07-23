Update: All 200 Apple Arcade games available now

Apple launched its mobile game subscription service Apple Arcade on September 19th, 2019, featuring a host of exclusive titles that were developed specifically for the platform.
With the iPhone maker rolling out new games on an irregular basis, here at PocketGamer.biz we've created a list that includes every game currently available on the service. There are now 200 games so far, from the likes of Sayonara Wild Hearts and Grindstone to Lego Builders Journey and Sonic Racing.
Subscribers of Apple Arcade can play games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with users able to switch between devices and pick up where they previously left off.
$4.99 a month
Apple Arcade can be signed up for $4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99 a month, with a free trial available for those who are curious.
All releases are now ordered chronologically, and we'll be updating the list every time a new game is added to the service.
As of April 2nd, 2021, Apple expanded the service with two new categories: Timeless Classics and App Store Greats.
App Store Description: Bullet-powered jetpacks! Giant mechanical dragons! Birds that shoot money!
From the makers of the global hit game, Fruit Ninja comes this insane, high flying endless runner that will keep you on the edge of your seat!
It's time to join Barry Steakfries and equip the coolest jetpacks, suit up in stylish costumes and ride crazy vehicles in his endless running quest to beat the scientists to the end of the lab.
App Name: Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector
Developer/Publisher: Hit-Point Co.
App Store Description: Playing Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector is as easy as one, two...and that's it!
Attract cats with food and then watch them romp with your toys! More than 40 varieties of cats—white and black, tabby and calico—might stop by. Rare cats are rumoured to roam the neighbourhood too, but you'll need particular items to entice those elusive felines. Each visitor is logged in to your Catbook. Become a master kitty collector and fill it up!
You can even make albums of your cat photos, or save them to your device and use them as wallpaper!
July 16th, 2021
App Name: Angry Birds Reloaded
Developer/Publisher: Rovio Entertainment
App Store Description: The world’s most famous flock has returned in a new version of the mobile game that took the world by storm. Join Red, Chuck, Bomb, Silver and the rest of the gang for classic slingshot action that will please fans of all ages. Angry Birds Reloaded features familiar physics-based gameplay from the original game - now remastered with visual enhancements, new characters, and plenty of destruction!
App Name: Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City
Developer/Publisher: Snowman and Land & Sea
App Store Description: Join Alto and his friends on an endless sandboarding journey to find The Lost City and unearth the secrets hidden within. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, explore ancient temples and delve into vast caverns in a fantastical place far from home.
App Name: Doodle God Universe
Developer/Publisher: JoyBits
App Store Description: Hello, Creator. Welcome to the Cosmos! You have four basic elements, an empty planet and plenty of time. Not that these are alone are enough to create the Universe. You will also have to use your intelligence and imagination as you combine air, water, fire and earth to create hundreds of new elements to make your planet come alive!
July 9th, 2021
App Name: Ultimate Rivals: The Rink
Developer/Publisher: Bit Fry Game Studios
App Store Description: Set in a digital world of the near future, Ultimate Rivals: The Rink is a hockey experience that, for the first time, gives fans the ability to play as their favourite athletes wherever and however they choose.
Electrifying, end-to-end arcade action hockey: Play three-on-three hockey at break-neck speeds! Choose your team and then pass, check, shoot, and score in ways you’ve always imagined. Short-session games and intuitive controls make The Rink easy to pick up and play but with deep levels of strategy to explore.
Superstars from across the sports world create ultimate rosters: Team up your favourite athletes from the NHL, NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and US Women’s National Soccer Team to create powerhouse squads. Choose wisely to combine their playing styles to maximise their impact on the ice!
July 7th, 2021
App Name: Cozy Grove
Developer/Publisher: Spry Fox
App Store Description: Welcome to Cozy Grove, a life-sim game about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island. As a Spirit Scout, you'll wander the island's forest each day, finding new hidden secrets and helping soothe the local ghosts. With a little time and a lot of crafting, you'll bring colour and joy back to Cozy Grove!
July 2nd, 2021
App Name: Solitaire Stories
Developer/Publisher: Red Games Co.
App Store Description: Behold! The world’s greatest card game, Solitaire... now with progressive difficulty storylines, gorgeous deck designs, daily challenges, global leaderboards, and a weird sense of humour. If you like classic Klondike Solitaire and have a wild imagination, you’re going to love Solitaire Stories.
June 25th, 2021
App Name: Leo's Fortune
Developer/Publisher: 1337 & Senri
App Store Description: Leo’s Fortune is a platform adventure game where you hunt down the cunning and mysterious thief that stole your gold. Beautifully hand-crafted levels bring the story of Leo to life in this epic adventure.
App Name: Inks.+
Developer/Publisher: State of Play Games
App Store Description: Inks updates pinball for a new generation. It combines the joy of pinball with skilful tactical challenges and allows you to create wondrous works of art as the ball smashes around the canvas. Blocks of colour burst like beautiful fireworks across the surface, building up in vivid layers and recording a visual history of your game as you perfect your score.
June 18th, 2021
App Name: Frenzic: Overtime
Developer/Publisher: The Iconfactory
App Store Description: Frenzic: Overtime combines fast-paced engaging gameplay, stunning visuals and sound in an arcade-style puzzle game that players can easily pick up and play. Life on the factory floor at Frenzic Industries can be a bit chaotic as players assemble Power Cores for the new Zapbots.
As players meet their shift goals in a timely manner, they’ll be promoted to more rewarding positions on the assembly line. Players will face over 45 levels, multiple gameplay modes and hundreds of mini-goals as they uncover the secrets of Frenzic Industries, and ultimately, save the world!
June 17th, 2021
App Name: Game Dev Story+
Developer/Publisher: Kairosoft
App Store Description: Manage your own game company and try to create a million-selling game in this unique simulation. Features the ability to develop your company's own game console, plus a system for changing your staff members' professions. Hire talented people and train them to develop their skills.
As your staff gets more experience, you will unlock a wider array of game genres and content to develop. Try to find the most popular combinations and develop for the latest platform! Your staff members can have a variety of game-related professions, from programmer to sound engineer. Work hard and you may reach the top of the video game industry!
June 11th, 2021
App Name: Legends of Kingdom Rush
Developer/Publisher: Ironhide
App Store Description: Embark on an epic journey through the medieval fantasy world of Kingdom Rush in this amazing RPG game with roguelike elements! Lead the most powerful Kingdom Rush characters.
An extraplanar menace of unprecedented proportions is attacking the realm! Lead a party of heroes to stop this foe in a highly engaging combat system that is easy to learn but hard to master. Five Legendary Heroes, like the mighty paladin Gerald Lightseeker or the cunning shadow assassin Asra Daggerfall, will be awaiting your command.
April 2nd, 2021
App Name: Backgammon+
Developer/Publisher: Adikus
App Store Description: Backgammon is one of the oldest board games, dating back about 5,000 years. Now the game is popular worldwide. Playing backgammon requires strategy, tactics and luck. With each roll of the dice, players choose from a variety of options to move the checkers and must anticipate their opponents’ possible counter-moves. In one game, luck in rolling the dice can be critical, but in a series of games, skill is critical to win.
App Name: Badland+
Developer/Publisher: Frogmind
App Store Description: Badland is an award-winning atmospheric side-scrolling action adventure platformer set in a gorgeous forest full of various inhabitants, trees and flowers. Although the forest appears to be right out of a beautiful fairy tale, there’s something terribly wrong. The player controls one of the forest dwellers to find out what’s going on, and discovers an astonishing number of imaginative traps and obstacles on the way.
App Name: Blek+
Developer/Publisher: Kunabi Brother GMBH
App Store Description: Blek is a unique game about imagination and personality. Everything you draw keeps moving – and watching your creations move is like watching magic. The goal is simple: shape a line that collects all coloured circles avoiding black holes on its route. There are no specific moves that you need to master. To every level countless solutions exist, from delightfully simple to exceptionally deep and complex, yet always elegant.
App Name: Chameleon Run+
Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
App Store Description: Chameleon Run is a unique, fast and challenging autorunner with a colourful twist. Jump, switch and run through expertly crafted levels that will have you running back for more. Your goal is to switch your colour to match the ground as you run and jump from platform to platform. Sounds easy right? Well, think again!
App Name: Checkers Royal+
Developer/Publisher: Gamma Play
App Store Description: Checkers, your new free checker game (also known as Draughts) will entertain you for hours! It’s challenging with five different levels yet relaxing and beautiful with eight different designs. You can play alone or with a friend, at home or offline! To make sure anyone in the world can enjoy this free checkers game, you can select the rule you want to play with or even customise and play with your own rules.
App Name: Chess - Play & Learn+
Developer/Publisher: Chess.com
App Store Description: Play chess online with millions of players around the world! Enjoy free unlimited games and improve your chess rating with 50,000 plus tactics puzzles, interactive lessons and videos, and a powerful computer opponent. Unlock your inner chess master today!
App Name: Clap Hanz Golf
Developer/Publisher: Claphanz
App Store Description: The world's favourite golf-game creator Clap Hanz is back with a brand new golf experience! Use a different character per hole throughout the round! Clap Hanz Golf is the freshest and golfiest way to play the sport!
App Name: Cut the Rope Remastered
Developer/Publisher: Paladin Studios
App Store Description: Om Nom is back in the glorious 3D remaster of the legendary Cut the Rope puzzle game! Cut ropes, avoid obstacles and use boosters to deliver candy to Om Nom, the little green monster that loves sweets. Addictively fun physics based-gameplay, an adorable main character and exciting adventures await. Join more than one billion players who enjoyed the original titles. And if you're an old fan, be ready for some sweet new treats
App Name: Don't Starve: Pocket Edition+
Developer/Publisher: Klei Entertainment
App Store Description: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition, brings the hit PC game enjoyed by over four million players to the iPhone and iPad. Now you can experience the uncompromising wilderness survival game full of science and magic on the go!
Play as Wilson, an intrepid Gentleman Scientist who has been trapped and transported to a mysterious wilderness world. Wilson must learn to exploit his environment and its inhabitants if he ever hopes to escape and find his way back home.
App Name: Fantasian
Developer/Publisher: Mistwalker
App Store Description: From the creator of Final Fantasy, comes the next breathtaking adventure from industry legend Hironobu Sakaguchi. Fantasian is an exciting, new RPG set against a spectacular backdrop made from over 150 handmade dioramas that blend physical environments and 3D characters.
App Name: Flipflop Solitaire+
Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage
App Store Description: From the creator of Sage Solitaire, comes a new Solitaire variant that breaks all the rules! 100 per cent of deals are solvable! Like its footwear namesake - Flipflop Solitaire is unrestrictive, creating a new game for fans of spider, klondike and other traditional Solitaires.
App Name: Fruit Ninja Classic+
Developer/Publisher: Halfbrick Studios
App Store Description: Slice fruit, don’t slice bombs – that is all you need to know to get started as a Fruit Ninja! The original hit returns to satisfy your fruit-destroying appetite, now with juicy updates. Slice for a high score, line up combos for extra points, and go crazy on the multi-slice Pomegranate!
App Name: Good Sudoku+
Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage
App Store Description: Good Sudoku turns your iOS device into an AI-powered Sudoku genius whose only mission is to help you learn and love this classic game. Whether you’ve never tried Sudoku, or you play every day, Good Sudoku’s elegant layout, intelligent hint system, and busywork reducing tweaks will help you play better and have more fun.
App Name: Mahjong Titans+
Developer/Publisher: Kristanix Games
App Store Description: Mahjong Titan is a tile-matching game, and is your perfect match for playing some relaxing Mahjong. Mahjong Solitaire is one of the most popular board games in the world. The simple rules and relaxing gameplay means that anyone can enjoy a round of mahjong. This Apple Arcade version of the game has all 2000+ boards unlocked from the start.
App Name: Mini Metro+
Developer/Publisher: Dinosaur Polo Club
App Store Description: Mini Metro is a game about designing a subway map for a growing city. Draw lines between stations and start your trains running. As new stations open, redraw your lines to keep them efficient. Decide where to use your limited resources. How long can you keep the city moving?
App Name: Monument Valley+
Developer/Publisher: Ustwo Games
App Store Description: Monument Valley is a surreal exploration through fantastical architecture and impossible geometry. Guide the silent princess Ida through mysterious monuments, uncovering hidden paths, unfolding optical illusions and outsmarting the enigmatic Crow People.
April 2nd, 2021 - Continued
App Name: NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
Developer/Publisher: 2K Games
App Store Description: Making its highly-anticipated debut on Apple Arcade, NBA 2K21 puts you on the court with today’s top NBA stars like Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, and Anthony Davis.
Pickup a competitive Quick Match in one of 30 NBA arenas or on the Blacktop. Jump into a multiplayer game with up to two friends, or start your journey to NBA legend status in MyCareer mode. Sporting a new graphics engine that offers the highest possible resolution Apple devices allow, Everything Is Game in NBA 2K21.
App Name: Really Bad Chess+
Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage
App Store Description: Really Bad Chess is just like chess, but with totally random pieces. Try eight Knights, four Bishops, and three pawns - why not? Whether you play chess daily or quit just after learning the rules, this small twist will open the door to an entire new world of chess.
App Name: Reigns+
Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
App Store Description: Sit on the throne as a benevolent (or malevolent) medieval monarch of the modern age and swipe your royal fingers either left or right to impose your will upon the kingdom. Survive the seemingly never-ending gauntlet of requests from your advisors, peasants, allies, and enemies while maintaining balance between the influential factions of your kingdom. But beware; each decision you make might have implications and unfortunate consequences down the road that could put your reign and family’s dynasty at risk!
App Name: Simon's Cat - Story Time
Developer/Publisher: Tactile Games
App Store Description: Based on the highly popular animated series, Simon and his cat face their biggest challenge yet. When the tranquillity of suburban life is threatened by a huge building site, they mobilise the neighbours to help restore the mysterious wasteland before the diggers destroy it all.
As the clock ticks down, players will solve challenging match-three puzzles to help the community rebuild the gardens under the critical eye of the curmudgeonly next-door neighbour, Mr. Potts, who has a secret ancestral connection to the wasteland which he intends to keep buried forever.
App Name: Solitaire by MobilityWare+
Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare
App Store Description: Solitaire by MobilityWare is the original maker of Solitaire free for iPad and iPhone. After more than 10 years on the App Store, we are still improving our card game with fun new features. Make sure to try out our unique Daily Challenges!
The addictive game you’ve been playing on your computer for years now goes wherever you do. Whether you know it as Patience, Klondike, or just Solitaire, this popular game is one of the best games around.
App Name: SongPop Party
Developer/Publisher: Gameloft
App Store Description: Step up and prove your music knowledge with this fast-paced, competitive music-based trivia game. SongPop Party is the latest addition in the biggest music trivia franchise in the world with a huge catalogue from cult classics to today's top hits, and hundreds of thousands of unlockable songs curated by genre, artists, decade, topics and more.
App Name: SpellTower+
Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage
App Store Description: The original best-selling mobile word game, reimagined! Pick your words wisely! As you play, more tiles rise from the bottom of the screen! It'll take all of your lexicological wits, and tactical know-how to keep your columns down. If any letters make it to the top row, it's game over.
App Name: Star Trek: Legends
Developer/Publisher: Tilting Point
App Store Description: Engage in an epic storyline for control of the mysterious Nexus and the fate of the universe as players step into the role of their favourite Star Trek heroes and villains in the hit franchise's official team-based RPG. Players will embark on missions, experience epic turn-based combat and make choices that influence the entire story as they take command of the U.S.S. Artemis.
They’ll warp into the Nexus, where they’ll discover new worlds and recruit over 40 of their favourite characters from the entire Star Trek franchise - Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Star Trek: Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Picard.
App Name: Sudoku Simple+
Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare
App Store Description: Sudoku Simple is just how it sounds - we aimed to create an easier, beginner-friendly sudoku puzzle in which colour helps you become a sudoku solver! Love logic? But feel less logical when it comes to solving sudoku puzzles? This sudoku is the easiest to learn available and has been called a revelation for some who wanted a simpler way to learn to solve sudoku puzzles.
App Name: Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
Developer/Publisher: Bandai Namco
App Store Description: Sync to the rhythm and drum away to those notes! The traditional Japanese drumming rhythm game, Taiko no Tatsujin, comes to Apple Arcade. Sync to the rhythm and drum away to those notes! The traditional Japanese drumming rhythm game, Taiko no Tatsujin, comes to Apple Arcade.
App Name: The Oregon Trail
Developer/Publisher: Gameloft
App Store Description: Experience The Oregon Trail like never before. A modern twist on the trials and tribulations of the road to Oregon, this official successor to the global phenomenon will immerse players in exhilarating journeys ranging from the historically accurate to the completely wild.
Players will pick their travelling party, stock the wagon with supplies, and embark on an adventure filled with tough choices, new dangers and unexpected situations.
App Name: The Room Two+
Developer/Publisher: Fireproof Studios
App Store Description: Welcome to The Room Two, a physical puzzler, wrapped in a mystery game, inside a beautifully tactile 3D world. The much-anticipated sequel to ‘The Room’, Apple’s Game of the Year 2012 and recipient of a BAFTA award, is here at last. Follow a trail of cryptic letters from an enigmatic scientist known only as "AS" into a compelling world of mystery and exploration.
App Name: Threes+
Developer/Publisher: Sirvo Studios
App Store Description: Threes is a tiny puzzle that grows on you.
App Name: Tiny Crossword+
Developer/Publisher: PlaySimple Games
App Store Description: With Tiny Crossword, you will have access to thousands of puzzles, right on your iOS device, so that you can play your favourite crosswords when you want, wherever you want! As you solve more and more of our crosswords, your vocabulary and general knowledge will grow by leaps and bounds! In no time, you will become a master crossword solver while having tons of fun!
App Name: Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
Developer/Publisher: Aquiris Game Studio
App Store Description: Creating and exploring are the essence of Wonderbox, an action-adventure game set in beautiful dioramas. Discover this ever-expanding universe with your friends and family, where you can make and share your own adventures.
App Name: World of Demons
Developer/Publisher: PlatinumGames
App Store Description: From award-winning Japanese developer PlatinumGames comes a new exhilarating combat action title, World of Demons. Known for their console action and PC games including NieR:Automata and the hit Bayonetta series, PlatinumGames thrust players into a fantastical world full of yokai - a class of supernatural monsters and spirits from Japanese folklore.
Players will assume the role of a samurai leading an army of yokai minions as they embark on a mission against evil. The game is set in a beautiful environment inspired by traditional Japanese artwork with gorgeous stages pulled from ukiyo-e woodblock prints.
Along the way, they’ll meet samurai allies and a menagerie of yokai, each with their own techniques and combo possibilities. Players will expand their arsenal of abilities to conquer all foes that stand before them, ultimately facing the fearsome Shuten Doji, lord of all oni.
March 26th, 2021
App Name: Hitchhiker - A Mystery Game
Developer/Publisher: Versus Evil
App Store Description: Hitchhiker is a mystery game set along lost highways, where your goal is to solve the puzzle of your own backstory. As a hitchhiker with no memory or destination, you catch a series of rides across a strange and beautiful landscape, tracking the mysterious disappearance of a person close to you. Your drivers range from stoic farmers to off-duty waitresses, and each one has a story to tell. Clues appear, alliances emerge, and nothing is quite what it seems.
As your journey continues, you must decode the events of your past while confronting the dangers that lie ahead. Hitchhiker is a road-trip odyssey about exploring the unknown in order to find yourself.
App Name: Farm It!
Developer/Publisher: Tummy Games
App Store Description: Welcome to Farm It! Take your time to play amazing mini-games in order to get resources to build your farm world. Embark on an adventurous journey: by playing fun mini-games, obtain resources and decorate different areas of your farm and enjoy the company of fun and amazing in-game characters and cute animals.
March 19th, 2021
App Name: Cozy Grove
Developer/Publisher: Spry Fox
App Store Description: Welcome to Cozy Grove, a life-sim game about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island. As a Spirit Scout, you'll wander the island's forest each day, finding new hidden secrets and helping soothe the local ghosts. With a little time and a lot of crafting, you'll bring colour and joy back to Cozy Grove!
March 5th, 2021
App Name: SP!NG
Developer/Publisher: SMG Studio
App Store Description: SP!NG is a fun physics-based game that is both a challenging but also calming experience with the simple goal to collect gems. With one-touch controls, players guide a cosmic ball that is easy to pick up and play but hard to master. They’ll traverse through 150 plus finely crafted levels with various art styles and themes that change the look and feel of the experience.
February 19th, 2021
App Name: Survival Z
Developer/Publisher: Ember Entertainment
App Store Description: After the event, humanity lies on the brink while zombies dominate the landscape! You are a survivor. Armed with your wits and bravado, you are determined to save all who remain. Your goal is clear: find survivors and seek out a way to exterminate the undead menace. Choose your way along randomly generated routes to build and battle your way through environments crawling with zombies.
February 5th, 2021
App Name: Lumen.
Developer/Publisher: Lykkegaard Europe
App Store Description: Lumen. is a puzzle game with unique mechanics, where you have to solve levels using lights, lenses and mirrors. You will find yourself in the old attic and discover the mysterious antique box of Ms. Olivia McLumen, who lived in Scotland over a hundred years ago and was a great inventor of her time, she saved her inventions in cinematic frames for you to restore.
January 29th, 2020
App Name: Populus Run
Developer/Publisher: FIFTYTWO
App Store Description: In this unconventional running game, players control a group of people confronting crazy obstacles with the objective of finishing the course with at least one runner. Players can collect additional people who stand in their way as they dash towards the finish line but they’ll have to dodge giant fast food, slide down waterpark pipes and battle rapper bosses to claim victory.
January 22nd, 2020
App Name: Nuts - A Surveillance Mystery
Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
App Store Description: Gear up your caravan, boot up your GPS, spread out your map and head for the depths of Melmoth Forest. As a rookie field researcher, you’ll place cameras during the day, and watch the footage at night, tracking the movements of a scurry of squirrels. Where do they hide their nuts? What puzzling routes do they take? And why do they behave so strangely
App Name: Spire Blast
Developer/Publisher: Orbital Knight
App Store Description: Take a step into the colourful world of Spire Blast. With your ever hungry dragon companion collapse numerous mysterious towers of all shapes and sizes that have risen all over the kingdom. Test your wits and skills, use all the tools at your disposal and you will emerge victorious!
January 8th, 2021
App Name: Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon
Developer/Publisher: Cornfox & Bros
App Store Description: A long time has passed since the White City was washed from the face of Gaia – and the once magnificent Kingdom of Arcadia was shattered into hundreds of islands of the Uncharted Sea.
Four adventurers have set on a journey to restore the world to its former glory. Following rumors and prophecies, they have found a way into a mythical underground complex, Chronos Dungeon. Deep down, hidden somewhere, lies the Paradigm Hourglass, an object powerful enough to alter history. Will you find the route to the bottom floor, and what challenges await you inside Chronos Dungeon?
December 11th, 2020
App Name: Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Developer/Publisher: ustwo Games
App Store Description: Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realises she needs to do something about it!
This is truly a Mediterranean paradise if you ignore all the litter! From the idyllic beaches to the ancient castle overlooking the town a whole island is ready to be explored. With Ines and your grandfather - who is a total bird nerd - by your side, you can start the movement to save the island. Maybe even the world after that.
December 4th, 2020
App Name: Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
Developer/Publisher: Firefly Games
App Store Description: Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes fuses classic pinball and tower defence in an exciting sequel to the award-winning Zombie Rollerz franchise crafted especially for Apple Arcade!
Select a Hero, then hop aboard your Pinball Ballista to explore a constantly changing world in this epic new game. You’ll have to stay one step ahead of the zombie plague, fight through hordes of zombies, and face a unique Zombie boss at the end of each run. The game changes every run-through, so you can play again and again to collect all of the characters, defeat all of the zombie bosses, and become a pinball hero!
November 27th, 2020
App Name: Warp Drive
Developer/Publisher: Supergonk
App Store Description: Warp Drive is a fast-paced, arcade-style racing game with a brand new way to drive: instantly teleport around the track to find shortcuts and hidden routes!
Take control of your Quad Rotor Racer, equip a Warp Module, and enter a series of high-speed tournaments to test your skills and creative driving abilities. Drive on the ceiling, jump huge canyons and race up waterfalls in an epic inverted racing battle!
November 12th, 2020
App Name: The Pathless
Developer/Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
App Store Description: From the creators of Abzû, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest.
Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Forge a connection with your eagle companion and soar through the air. Perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds.
Forge your own path through a beautiful open world packed with secrets to find. Traverse misty forests, lush meadows and snowy tundras. Discover the dark history of the island as you solve puzzles in ancient ruins and bound across the treetops.
Giant corrupted spirits lurk in the woods. Use all your skill to hunt them down, but be careful not to become the hunted yourself. Engage in epic battles against the cursed beasts to restore light to the land. The bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance.
November 6th, 2020
App Name: All of You
Developer/Publisher: Alike Studio
App Store Description: From the creators of Love You to Bits and Bring You Home, Alike Studio presents All of You. All of You is a cute, purely visual, accessible, family-friendly puzzle adventure with unique gameplay. Play and pause time in every part of the level to unveil the right path for the main character.
You will follow the journey of a clumsy chicken traversing all kinds of places in search of her lost chicks. Explore strange places filled with fun characters, exciting surprises, and many treacherous dangers – all to find every one of your chicks.
App Name: Reigns: Beyond
Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
App Store Description: As an intergalactic indie rockband, plot your rise to "stardom", travelling from planet to planet and gig to gig on your quest for fame and fortune.
Play local (and not-so-local) clubs throughout the galaxy, recruiting alien band members along the way, and rock out across the cosmos! But make sure you're managing your ship's resources and keeping your crew in check while on this stellar tour because one wrong decision may leave you lost in space!
October 30th, 2020
App Name: South of the Circle
Developer/Publisher: State of Play Games
App Store Description: Cambridge academic Peter stumbles from the wreckage in search of help, fighting the cold. As his attempts to escape the ice grow more desperate, the lines between his past and present begin to blur.
A love story between colleagues Peter and Clara, set against the backdrop of the Cold War, South of the Circle is a narrative adventure game about memory, survival, and the consequences of not dealing with the past.
October 16th, 2020
App Name: The College Atlas
Developer/Publisher: John William Evelyn
App Store Description: The Collage Atlas invites you on a journey through an entirely hand-drawn picture-book dream-world. From the grass beneath your feet, to the butterflies dancing in the air, to the floating islands drifting overhead - every little detail has been lovingly-crafted with pen & ink on paper. The result is a world the likes of which you’ve never seen before…
October 9th, 2020
App Name: The Survivalists
Developer/Publisher: Team17
App Store Description: A world of adventure and possibilities awaits! The island is alive! Your newfound home will change with day/night cycles as you explore and uncover its secrets.
Hunt (or be hunted by!) animals for food and an array of mythical enemies, who aren’t necessarily pleased to see you. Get quests from a Mysterious Stranger or find them washed up on the shore. Prepare to trek into a procedurally generated wilderness, with a variety of biomes, for an adventure that’s unique to every player.
October 2nd, 2020
App Name: Slash Quest!
Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
App Store Description: The Queen’s evergrowing talking sword is lost in a faraway land. Luckily you showed up to wield it back to the castle. You do know how to swing a sword, right? Right?! Forget your power fantasy.
Slash Quest’s simple yet unfamiliar controls will put you in the shoes of an unlikely knight with a big heart, an even bigger weapon, and absolutely zero skills. But worry not! Just like Shep and Swordie’s friendship, before you know it everything will feel right and everyone will be counting on you to save the Queendom.
September 18th, 2020
App Name: Marble Knights
Developer/Publisher: Wayforward Technologies
App Store Description: Sword-swinging fantasy meets marble mania! Roll into battle with Orbin, Marabelle, and the other Knights of the Round to defend King Rolland and the Kingdom of Roundingham from the evil Lord Terroball! Armed with your blade, your wits, and a variety of orb-based powers, you’ll smite foes, solve puzzles, and embark on an epic fantasy journey with up to three other players!
September 11th, 2020
App Name: A Monster's Expedition
Developer/Publisher: Draknek & Friends
App Store Description: From some of the best puzzle designers in the world comes A Monster's Expedition, an adorable and relaxing open-world puzzle adventure for monsters who love to learn about humans. By pushing trees over to create pathways, you’ll explore hundreds of islands near and far to learn about the history of “humanity”.
September 4th, 2020
App Name: World's End Club
Developer/Publisher: IzanagiGames
App Store Description: Twelve 12-year old kids go on a 1,200 km journey. A new type of action-adventure game that fuses a thrilling story with 2D side-scrolling action. A "dream team" adventure game with a scenario written by Zero Escape series creator, Kotaro Uchikoshi, and Danganronpa's Kazutaka Kodaka as creative director.
August 28th, 2020
App Name: The Last Campfire
Developer/Publisher: Hello Games
App Store Description: The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home. Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you.
Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins. Find hope and carry it with you on your Journey to light The Last Campfire.
August 21st, 2020
App Name: Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
Developer/Publisher: Adult Swim
App Store Description: He’s back! Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior to ever brandish a katana! Journey through time and finally stop Aku’s evil reign in this new adventure from the creators of Samurai Jack.
Voiced by the original voice-actors, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is an action RPG game that spans across time and space, where your actions will determine a new legend!
August 14th, 2020
App Name: Next Stop Nowhere
Developer/Publisher: Night School Studio
App Store Description: Next Stop Nowhere is a road trip adventure story set in a colourful, cutthroat vision of outer space. Play as Beckett, a simple courier living a simple life until a chance encounter with former bounty hunter Serra throws him into an adventure he never expected. And might not survive.
August 7th, 2020
App Name: Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
App Store Description: In the shadow of the Wall, your watch begins. Eight thousand years before Jon Snow took the Black, the Night’s Watch was formed to secure the Wall and defend the border of Westeros against the perils of the North, and all that lies beyond.
Into these untamed wilds, sworn brothers and their allies set out on rangings to face the dangers that would threaten the realm. But the Wall is a blade that cuts both ways.
July 24th, 2020
App Name: The Lullaby of Life
Developer/Publisher: 1 Simple Game
App Store Description: In The Lullaby of Life you are the catalyst for change in a universe currently inert but filled with potential. Explore this amazing world that combines relaxation, dexterity and agility, and help it reach its maximum splendour using the power of music to make life bloom.
July 17th, 2020
App Name: Necrobarista
Developer/Publisher: Route 59
App Store Description: In a back-alley Melbourne cafe, the dead are granted one last night to mingle with the living. For Maddy Xiao - barista, amateur necromancer, and new owner of the Terminal - things couldn't be better, as long as you're not reminding her of the fact that she's got an enforcer from the notoriously uncompromising Council of Death breathing down her neck.
July 10th, 2020
App Name: Creaks
Developer/Publisher: Amanita Design
App Store Description: From the creators of indie classics Machinarium and Samorost comes Creaks, a new puzzle adventure game that delights the senses with its hand-painted visuals, precise animation, eerie sounds, and an eclectic original score from Hidden Orchestra.
Proceed at your own pace at figuring out the solutions to dozens of carefully designed puzzles, explore the mansion for hidden paintings, and uncover the great secret.
June 25th, 2020
App Name: Beyond a Steel Sky
Developer/Publisher: Revolution Games
App Store Description: From Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, with art direction by Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind ‘Watchmen’, comes Beyond a Steel Sky, the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic Beneath a Steel Sky.
Beyond a Steel Sky is a dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller in which engaging puzzles drive a fast-paced narrative set in a dynamic game world that responds to – and is subverted by – the player’s actions.
June 12th, 2020
App Name: Little Orpheus
Developer/Publisher: Sumo Digital (The Chinese Room)
App Store Description: Little Orpheus is a technicolor side-scrolling adventure game inspired by classic movies like Flash Gordon, Sinbad and The Land that Time Forgot. Delivered in eight bite-size, commute-friendly episodes, Little Orpheus is simple enough for casual players but rich enough for seasoned adventure fans.
May 28th, 2020
App Name: SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
Developer/Publisher: Nickelodeon
App Store Description: Trouble has come to Bikini Bottom! The evil "mastermind" Sheldon J. Plankton has once again hatched a plan to steal the secret Krabby Patty formula. This time he has enlisted his army of cousins to capture all of SpongeBob's friends! Play as SpongeBob on his epic, most side-scrolly quest through Bikini Bottom ever!
May 22nd, 2020
App Name: Towers of Everland
Developer/Publisher: Cobra Mobile
App Store Description: Welcome to the Towers of Everland, where exploration, combat and RPG elements merge to create an amazing experience that delivers true adventure within an unfolding journey that will keep you coming back for more! Are you brave enough to conquer all the Towers?
May 15th, 2020
App Name: Winding Worlds
Developer/Publisher: KO_OP
App Store Description: You're far from home. You're not sure how you got here. But you do know one thing: it's your calling to help your new friends, however you can. But not all of them are being cooperative... From the award-winning studio that brought you GNOG comes Winding Worlds, a finger-wiggling puzzle-adventure about a girl, a Wurm, and how to say goodbye.
May 8th, 2020
App Name: The_Otherside
Developer/Publisher: The Label
App Store Description: Otherside is a turn-based RPG and strategy board game where you will control four survivors who hope to push back the shadowy threat. Make your way through each level solving puzzles, fighting monsters, and destroying the spirit anchors that threaten our dimension.
May 1st, 2020
App Name: Neversong
Developer/Publisher: Serenity Forge
App Store Description: Upon waking from a coma, Peet's girlfriend is nowhere to be found. Investigate the screams coming from the heart of Neverwood, the increasingly bizarre behaviour of the zombie grownups, and the strange truth about Peet's past in this hauntingly dreamlike fable.
April 17th, 2020
App Name: A Fold Apart
Developer/Publisher: Lightning Rod Games
App Store Description: In a world of folding paper, there are two sides to every story. Lightning Rod Games presents A Fold Apart: an award-winning puzzle game that explores the emotional rollercoaster of a long-distance relationship — in a world of folding paper!
App Name: Beyond Blue
Developer/Publisher: E-Line Media
App Store Description: Beyond Blue takes you into the near future, where you’ll have the opportunity to explore the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep-sea explorer and scientist. You and your newly-formed research team will use groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted.
April 10th, 2020
App Name: Scrappers
Developer/Publisher: Q-Games
App Store Description: In Scrappers, up to four players can team up to clean up the streets of a futuristic city teeming with garbage - and trash anyone who gets in their way! You take on the role of the Scrappers, a squad of robot garbage collectors working to clean up a grimy city of the not-so-distant future.
Time is money in Junktown, and team tactics like stacking trash and passing it to teammates - much like in basketball - can boost your efficiency for bigger rewards!
April 3rd, 2020
App Name: Legend of the Skyfish 2
Developer/Publisher: Crescent Moon Games
App Store Description: Legend of the Skyfish is filled with beautiful hand-painted art, intricate action puzzles and unique enemies. Explore a huge world of 45 handcrafted levels and defeat giant bosses.
March 20th, 2020
App Name: Spyder
Developer/Publisher: Sumo Digital
App Store Description: Set in a retro universe, British Spy Agency ‘EP-8’ has created Agent 8, the most sophisticated miniature robot spider on earth! Built using experimental technology, this itsy-bitsy superspy is equipped with all the gadgets and gizmos you’ll need; cut through panels, overload terminals, flip switches, and open valves as you scurry about sabotaging the heinous plans of evil doers.
March 13th, 2020
App Name: Roundguard
Developer/Publisher: Wonderbelly Games
App Store Description: Roundguard is a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics, lots of loot, and a randomized castle full of oddballs. Press your luck against hordes of dangerously cute monsters and challenging roguelike elements in this all-round bouncy adventure!
February 27th, 2020
App Name: Crossy Road Castle
Developer/Publisher: Hipster Whale
App Store Description: Bring your friends and see how far you can get in this endless spinning tower of arcade fun! Keep climbing as high as you can. Every run is different. Play Together: Designed for cooperative arcade platforming chaos. You can also play solo, but everything’s more fun with friends, right?
February 14th, 2020
App Name: Loud House: Outta Control
Developer/Publisher: Nickelodeon
App Store Description: Welcome to the Loud House! Are you ready to get outta control? Enter the chaotic world of Lincoln Loud and his sisters from the hit Nickelodeon series.
February 7th, 2020
App Name: Charrua Soccer
Developer/Publisher: Batovi Games Studio
App Store Description: Charrua Soccer from Batovi Games is a casual retro style soccer game with a stylized 3D look. It's a dynamic arcade with a fast-paced gameplay, with just the fun part of soccer! The game has stylized 3D graphics inspired in the retro style of the games from the 90s, evoking nostalgia!
January 31st, 2020
App Name: Secret Oops!
Developer/Publisher: Mixedbag Srl
App Store Description: Secret Oops! is an innovative cooperative local multiplayer Augmented Reality game where players try to make sure that the world's dumbest spy isn't detected. When a new threat arises and briefcases start to disappear all over the world, the S.P.Y. Agency, the only agency in the world run by robotic pigeons, sends its best agent to investigate: Special Agent Charles.
January 24th, 2020
App Name: Butter Royale
Developer/Publisher: Mighty Bear Games
App Store Description: Have the food fight of your life in Butter Royale, a multiplayer battle royale game, and be the last one standing on Butter Island. Play against 31 other players in fast-paced food battles (under five minutes), with the help of sauce-shooting, baguette-blasting modified kitchen tools!
January 10th, 2020
App Name: No Way Home
Developer/Publisher: SMG Studio
App Store Description: Stranded in a strange galaxy, you must fight for survival using only your wits, your ship, and your party planning robot companion. Explore the universe, befriend bizarre aliens, and blast through hordes of monsters as you endeavour to find a way home.
January 3rd, 2020
App Name: Doomsday Vault
Developer/Publisher: Flightless
App Store Description: You're on a lone mission in a post-climate collapse Earth. Adventure around the world in your robotic suit and use your suit's tools and abilities to explore challenging environments. Navigate desolate landscapes, flooded cities and derelict buildings to find seeds from critical plant species and return them to the safety of the Vault.
December 19th, 2019
App Name: Lego Builder's Journey
Developer/Publisher: Lego
App Store Description: Builder’s Journey is a poetic puzzle that takes place in a Lego brick world, brought to life with the most accurately rendered Lego elements yet to feature on screens. Be taken through a breathtaking world filled with brick-by-brick effects, accompanied by a beautiful soundtrack.
December 12th, 2019
App Name: Ultimate Rivals: The Rink
Developer/Publisher: Bit Fry Game Studios
App Store Description: Set in a digital world of the near future, Ultimate Rivals: The Rink is a hockey experience that, for the first time, gives fans the ability to play as their favourite athletes wherever and however they choose.
November 27th, 2019
App Name: Unleash the Light
Developer/Publisher: Cartoon Network
App Store Description: Join the Crystal Gems for the ultimate mobile RPG. It’s time to Unleash the Light! Play as your favourite Steven Universe characters, including Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst, Lapis Lazuli, and Bismuth!
November 15th, 2019
App Name: Rosie's Reality
Developer/Publisher: RosieReality
App Store Description: Rosie’s Reality is a unique puzzle adventure and fun family experience about cooperation and communication. Guide Rosie, a shy yet spirited rescue robot, on an extraordinary mission to recover a series of misbehaving and malfunctioning robot assistants.
November 8th, 2019
App Name: Discolored
Developer/Publisher: Shifty Eye
App Store Description: Discolored is a strange and surreal puzzle adventure, taking place over a single desolate location. Your mission: restore the colour to this once-vibrant world. What caused the colours to disappear? How can they be brought back?
As you explore, you'll solve an array of inventive puzzles and uncover a selection of clues - leading you to discover the deeper secrets of this strange place at the end of an abandoned highway.
App Name: Guildlings
Developer/Publisher: Sirvo Studios
App Store Description: This is Guildlings, a new story-driven episodic adventure brought to you by Asher Vollmer (maker of Threes), IGF award-winner Jamie Antonisse, and the team of dedicated indies at Sirvo Studios. Drawing inspiration from classic RPGs, point and click puzzlers and visual novel games, it tells a lighthearted coming-of-age fantasy tale within a modern mobile frame.
App Name: Marble It Up: Mayhem!
Developer/Publisher: The Marble Collective
App Store Description: The joy of rolling is back! Marble It Up: Mayhem! is the newest chapter in marble platforming - fresh from the minds behind Marble It Up! and Marble Blast. World-class level design, buttery-smooth controls, and brand-new multiplayer - welcome to the beginning of the best marble experience yet!
App Name: Sociable Soccer
Developer/Publisher: Rogue Games
App Store Description: A new, fun, fast-paced, cross-platform soccer game for 2020.
App Name: Takeshi and Hiroshi
Developer/Publisher: Oink Games
App Store Description: "Takeshi and Hiroshi" combines the two worlds of puppet animation and role-playing games. It tells the story of two brothers and their daily life. The 14-year-old Takeshi, a game designer to-be, is creating a game for his weak little brother Hiroshi who always wants to play the next chapter of the game as soon as possible.
App Name: UFO on Tape: First Contact
Developer/Publisher: Revolutionary Concepts
App Store Description: Exclusive to Apple Arcade, 'UFO on Tape' puts you in the hot seat as you speed through the countryside looking for evidence of visitors from outer space.
November 1st, 2019
App Name: Jumper Jon
Developer/Publisher: Esteban Duran
App Store Description: Jumper Jon offers a new time concept never seen in the Metroidvania genre before. Take the role of Jon and get into Hell to explore and find the beautiful Jane. Everything played in 30-second chunks. Jumper Jon is an adventure that will be released as individual chapters.
App Name: Monomals
Developer/Publisher: Picomy
App Store Description: There's a big music contest going on amongst the world's best animal DJs ! Armed with a big fishing rod and a plug, go fishing in deep waters to help the DJs catch all of the Monomals, and create your very own music in the MonoMaker.
App Name: Star Fetched
Developer/Publisher: Crescent Moon Games
App Store Description: Star-Fetched is a sci-fi platformer about a young space-adventurer who is mysteriously teleported to a far away solar system to help defend against an oncoming alien invasion. It combines side-scrolling action with elements of tower-defense, exploration and RPG.
App Name: Super Mega Mini Party
Developer/Publisher: Red Games Co.
App Store Description: Compete with players from around the world in hyper casual competitive mini-games or throw a Super Mega Mini Party with friends!
App Name: The Mosaic
Developer/Publisher: Raw Fury
App Store Description: Mosaic is a dark surrealistic and atmospheric adventure game about urban isolation and the dread of being a piece in a giant machinery you can’t understand.
October 25th, 2019
App Name: Fallen Knight
Developer/Publisher: FairPlay Studios
App Store Description: Fallen Knight is an neo-classic side scrolling action platformer game. The story is set in the far future and introduces an intense sword fighting gameplay with punishing boss battles.
App Name: Hogwash
Developer/Publisher: Bossa Studios
App Store Description: Pitching one player against three in a race against the clock, this colour-soaked rasher of chaos is the ultimate team-based, feel-good game. Will you side with the bumbling farmhand as he struggles to keep the farm squeaky-clean? Or will you join forces with the mischievous pigs and run riot by spreading as much mud as possible?
App Name: Lifelike: Chapter One
Developer/Publisher: Kunabi Brother
App Store Description: Made for all ages, Lifelike is a mesmerizing particle symphony from the multiple-award-winning creators behind Blek and FROST. Ignite your sense of wonder and lose yourself in a world filled with beautiful, enigmatic, and sometimes strange flocking species and creatures.
App Name: Tales of Memo
Developer/Publisher: Tendays Studio
App Store Description: Accompany Memo and his friends on an epic journey through a frozen landscape, battling enemies in exciting memory puzzles
App Name: Yaga The Roleplaying Folktale
Developer/Publisher: Versus Evil
App Store Description: Smash, clobber and bash the murderous legends of Slavic mythology in this darkly funny action role-playing game that changes every time you play. Play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith with incredibly bad luck, who must take on the impossible tasks given to him by the tzar. All the while the mysterious witch, Baba Yaga, watches over Ivan's fate.
October 18th, 2019
App Name: Ballistic Baseball
Developer/Publisher: Gameloft
App Store Description: Put your baseball strategy to the test in live head-to-head matches where you’ll choose the perfect pitch to strike out opponents, or swing for the fences on your way to becoming a champion. Ballistic Baseball is a celebration of the Great American Pastime realised in a fun, larger-than-life art style.
App Name: Manifold Garden
Developer/Publisher: William Chyr Studio
App Store Description: Explore a beautiful Escheresque world where the laws of physics are different. Geometry repeats infinitely in every direction, and falling down leads you back to where you started. Manipulate gravity to change your perspective and see the world in new ways. Master the rules of the universe and restore a barren world with vegetation and life
App Name: Pac-Man Party Royale
Developer/Publisher: Bandai Namco
App Store Description: Challenge your friends in this brand new Pac-Man game, mixing the instant fun of arcade retro-gaming with a multiplayer experience. Play our 4 Players Battle Mode, and be the last Pac-Man standing to win the rounds
App Name: Things That Go Bump
Developer/Publisher: Tinybop
App Store Description: In Things That go Bump, familiar objects and rooms come to life every night, and nothing looks quite as does in the day. Create your creature, and battle your friends, but beware the house spirits! They can destroy and they can give life. Battle, create, and make your way through the rooms of the house, and slowly you will unravel the secret of Things that Go Bump.
October 11th, 2019
App Name: Decoherence
Developer/Publisher: Electro Estudios
App Store Description: Build robots from a wide variety of components. Plan a strategy to carry you to victory. Fight as a pilot alongside your bots in exciting PvP matches or test your mettle in the single-player Entropy Tribunals experience!
App Name: Inmost
Developer/Publisher: Chucklefish
App Store Description: Inmost is an atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within…
App Name: Mind Symphony
Developer/Publisher: Rogue Games
App Store Description: Experience music and gameplay that emotionally and mentally impacts you. Mind Symphony sets unique gameplay to mesh with musical tracks to create an experience that makes you feel better.
App Name: ShockRods
Developer/Publisher: Stainless Games
App Store Description: ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas.
Your goal in ShockRods is to score points – by shooting your opponents and achieving objectives; scoring goals, stealing the other team’s flag, or dealing the most destruction… As you drive your ShockRod to Victory!
App Name: Stela
Developer/Publisher: SkyBox Labs
App Store Description: Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world.
October 5th, 2019
App Name: Nightmare Farm
Developer/Publisher: Hit-Point Co.
App Store Description: The story of a painful nightmare spinning in a bright world. Let's get along with the characters visiting the farm by preparing food for them and give them toys while growing crops in the field.
App Name: Pilgrims
Developer/Publisher: Amanita Design
App Store Description: Pilgrims is a playful adventure game, created by the team behind Machinarium and Samorost. Roam the land as you please and make new friends, share a laugh with your fellow travellers and help them complete their little stories, your way. How many different solutions can you find?
App Name: Redout: Space Assault
Developer/Publisher: 34BigThings
App Store Description: Redout: Space Assault puts you in control of a Super Orbital Recon Fighter during the 2395 Colonization of Mars: dive in the fastest, most epic and exciting arcade space battle you can experience on an Apple device. Outsmart, outmanoeuvre, overpower, outclass your opponents in lightning-fast, adrenaline-inducing single-player space combat.
App Name: The Bradwell Conspiracy
Developer/Publisher: Bossa Studios
App Store Description: Following a sudden explosion at the Stonehenge Museum fundraiser, you find yourself trapped in a hidden underground complex. Your only means of escape is by sending photographs of your surroundings to another survivor confined elsewhere. But before long, a disturbing truth begins to dawn…
September 19th, 2019
App Name: Agent Intercept
Developer/Publisher: PikPok
App Store Description: Chase the bad guys and race against time to retrieve top-secret counter-intelligence in your slick, souped-up vehicle. Drive, drift, and duel in missions across exotic locales, deploying high-tech gadgets and avoiding hazards to save the day in style.
App Name: Assemble with Care
Developer/Publisher: usTwo
App Store Description: When Maria, a globe-trotting antique restorer, arrives in the sun-soaked town of Bellariva, she has no idea just how broken it will turn out to be. She wants nothing more than to help the town’s inhabitants save their most beloved possessions, but when it’s their personal lives that are starting to fracture, she’ll need to find a way to hold them together, one spare screw at a time.
App Name: Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree
Developer/Publisher: Wildboy Studios
App Store Description: With a heavy emphasis on narrative, Estra’s journey through Midgard is filled with Nordic lore, mysterious twists, and consequential decisions. Players will converse with a variety of characters and share in Estra’s discoveries as she learns more about her family’s past and the looming darkness spreading across the realm.
App Name: BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner
Developer/Publisher: Battlebrew
App Store Description: BattleSky Brigade Harpooner is a shoot’em up and “fishing” game. Shoot open barrels and enemies and avoid obstacles on the way up, like a classic vertical shoot em’ up! Reel yourself back in when you run out of rope and collect what you shot open! Set in the adorable world of BattleSky Brigade, help Pim on his quest to be the best salvager in all the Wyldes!
App Name: Big Time Sports
Developer/Publisher: Frosty Pop
App Store Description: Big time arms, big time legs, small time heads. This is the wide world of whacky sports. Big Time Sports pays homage to an era when video games were exhilarating and competitive in spite of their simplicity. Tap that button as fast as you can. Slam that joystick side to side. Up, down, left, right, release.
App Name: Bleak Sword
Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
App Store Description: Bleak Sword is a dark fantasy action game tasking players to struggle across compact, cursed diorama battlefields. Through nine tense chapters, heroes must lift the curse of the legendary Bleak Sword by striking down all manner of creatures in every forest, swamp, castle, and dungeon on their journey.
App Name: Card of Darkness
Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage
App Store Description: Embark on an epic hand-animated adventure from Zach Gage, Pendleton Ward, and Choice Provisions. Cast powerful spells, slay fantastic monsters, discover ancient secrets, and ultimately save the world - just by picking up the right cards.
App Name: Cardpocalypse
Developer/Publisher: Versus Evil
App Store Description: Make friends, play cards, twist the rules, become a Mega Mutant Power Pets master, and try to save the world in this single-player RPG about being a 90’s kid.
On her first day at Dudsdale Elementary, 10-year old Jess accidentally gets everybody's favorite collectable card game banned, forcing the kids to take their card battles underground. Troubles arise when mutants from the game invade the real world, and it’s up to Jess and friends to stop them.
App Name: Cat Quest II
Developer/Publisher: The Gentlebros.
App Store Description: Cat Quest II is a 2D open-world action-RPG set in a fantasy realm of cats and dogs. Under threat from a continuing war between the cats of Felingard and the advancing dogs of the Lupus Empire, Cat Quest II tells the tail of two kings, brought together against their will, on a journey of paw-some discovery to reclaim their thrones.
App Name: ChuChu Rocket! Universe
Developer/Publisher: Sega
App Store Description: ChuChu Rocket! is back. Enjoy the revived Sega hit game as it scurries its way into a series of mind-blowing 3D puzzles. With a quirky art style, cat and mouse pathfinding puzzles, and a universe full of strange and wonderful planets to explore and solve, ChuChu Rocket! Universe is a whole new take on the ground-breaking Dreamcast classic.
App Name: Cricket Through the Ages
Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
App Store Description: Swing bats and throw balls through the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket in this one-button, physics-driven game.
App Name: Dead End Job
Developer/Publisher: Headup
App Store Description: Dead End Job sends you into a madcap, whacky world to bust up ghosts. It’s a procedurally generated twin-stick shooter that straps a vacuum pack to your back and puts a plasma blaster in your hand. For you, it’s just another day in the office.
App Name: Dear Reader
Developer/Publisher: Local No. 12
App Store Description: Dear Reader includes fifty literary classics and dozens of different word puzzles, from unscrambling anagrams to swapping lines of text. As far as we know, this is the first game where you can dive in and play with the actual written words from so many tempting books.
App Name: Dodo Peak
Developer/Publisher: Moving Pieces
App Store Description: Play as a dodo bird to find and rescue your lost babies from a series of dangerous peaks. Manoeuvre them home while avoiding obstacles and enemies! Dodo Peak is a throwback to the classic arcade platformers of the past with a modern twist.
App Name: Don't Bug Me!
Developer/Publisher: Frosty Pop
App Store Description: Commander Abigail Blackwell begins the emergency extraction protocol. As she rests and recharges her solar batteries, the pesky local Martians are making her life miserable. With Martian attacks looming, Houston most definitely has a problem! Don’t Bug Me! simplifies resource management, tower defence, and first-person mechanics into a singular arcade experience.
App Name: Down in Bermuda
Developer/Publisher: Yak and Co.
App Store Description: Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.
App Name: Dread Nautical
Developer/Publisher: Zen Studios
App Store Description: A tactical turn-based RPG with rogue-like elements, Dread Nautical combines immersive gameplay with a cartoonish - yet captivatingly eerie - tone. Supernatural forces have overwhelmed the ship with mysterious malevolent monstrosities, and you’ll need to seek out other survivors, track down food and other resources, and manage your safe haven for any hope of escaping this “vacation” alive.
App Name: EarthNight
Developer/Publisher: Cleaversoft
App Store Description: EarthNight is a painting brought to life and a love letter to classic arcade games. Dragons have taken over the Earth, and humanity has fled to space. You must help Stanley and Sydney skydive back to Earth while careening across the backs of massive, snake-like dragons as they soar high above the planet, all while an original chiptune soundtrack pounds away in the background.
September 19th, 2019 - Continued
App Name: Exit the Gungeon
Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
App Store Description: Exit the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon climber immediately following the adventures of the misfit ‘Gungeoneers’ and their journey for personal absolution in Enter the Gungeon.
App Name: Explottens
Developer/Publisher: WeRplay
App Store Description: Explottens is a heart pumping, hair raising, twin-stick arcade shoot ‘em up that follows Kit the pilot and his band of misfits as they zip, boost, and shoot through the sky, battling the ferocious felines of K.L.A.W. Explottens focuses on delivering pure arcade joy with bullet hell gameplay, epic boss battles and lots of explosions in a gorgeous parallel kitten-themed universe.
App Name: Fledling Heroes
Developer/Publisher: Brendan Watts
App Store Description: Leap from the nest into a fun-filled adventure! Meet cute feathered friends, each with their own wondrous story to tell, as they dodge dastardly pirate lizARRrds, dash through frozen forests, dive through sunken temples, and flap their way from fledglings to a fully-fledged heroes!
App Name: Frogger in Toy Town
Developer/Publisher: Konami
App Store Description: Frogger is back! The classic frog-action game returns on Apple Arcade with an all-new look and the same simple gameplay. Guide the iconic amphibian forward as you evade the numerous obstacles in your path!
App Name: Grindstone
Developer/Publisher: Capybara Games
App Store Description: Grindstone is a game of sword-slashing puzzle battles from the award-winning creators of Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes and Critter Crunch! Grindstone Mountain is overrun with vicious Creeps! Slay your way up its treacherous peak where fortune, glory (and death) awaits!
App Name: Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler
Developer/Publisher: David Marquardt
App Store Description: In Hexaflip, you flip through hexagonal mazes filled with deadly obstacles. Avoid hammers, spikes, lasers and more to collect orbs and reach the end! This is a real action-puzzle brain-teaser that mixes timing with thinking.
App Name: Hot Lava
Developer/Publisher: Klei Entertainment
App Store Description: Hot Lava transports you back to your childhood imagination. Relive those moments of excitement, joy, and chaos. Run, jump, climb, and surf in first person across nostalgia-packed environments flooded with hot molten lava. Explore alone, or join your friends. This is a game of dexterity and ingenuity, you will have to use all your skills to complete the treacherous obstacles that await.
App Name: HyperBrawl Tournament
Developer/Publisher: Milky Tea Studios
App Store Description: HyperBrawl Tournament is a future arena combat sport like no other! Heroes compete in electrifying two versus two PVP matches fusing no rules soccer, combat and skill-based weapon power-ups.
App Name: Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
Developer/Publisher: Mografi
App Store Description: Jenny LeClue is a thrilling story of mystery, adventure and growing up. Set in the sleepy town of Arthurton, the game is filled with memorable, complex characters and rendered in a unique aesthetic.
App Name: Kings League II
Developer/Publisher: Kurechii
App Store Description: King’s League II is the sequel to the award-winning strategy simulation RPG. Recruit and manage fighters of different classes before entering tactical battles of glory. Lead your team to victory and climb the most prestigious League in Kurestal!
App Name: Kings of the Castle
Developer/Publisher: Frosty Pop
App Store Description: Kings of the Castle is colorful rescue mission and speed run you can play by yourself, or with family and friends in multiplayer mode.The dragon Zantorian locked Prince Rupert away in a castle tower on a dangerous and mysterious island. Lord Baldor dispatches the princess to investigate the hostile and unfamiliar territory and save the prince.
App Name: Lego Brawls
Developer/Publisher: Lego
App Store Description: Build your way to the top in this lighthearted, team action brawler where anything can happen. Design your own heroic minifig with unique brawling abilities! Build ridiculous power-ups out of bricks! Work with your team to control iconic Lego levels! Compete in Ninjago, Castle, and Pirate arenas! Expand your collection of minifigs and power-ups! Become the ultimate brawler!
App Name: Lifeslide
Developer/Publisher: Block Zero Games
App Store Description: Take flight as a paper plane as you embark on a breathtaking, metaphorical journey through life. "Simple input, sophisticated outcome" defines a flight mechanic that will satisfy and challenge the most demanding players.
App Name: Mini Motorways
Developer/Publisher: Dinosaur Polo Club
App Store Description: From the makers of Mini Metro, Mini Motorways is a game about drawing the roads that drive a growing city. Build a road network, one road at a time, to create a bustling metropolis. Redesign your city to keep the traffic flowing, and carefully manage upgrades to meet the changing demands. How long can you keep the cities of the world moving?
App Name: Murder Mystery Machine
Developer/Publisher: Blazing Griffin
App Store Description: Join detectives Cassandra Clarke and Nate Houston as they investigate a simple murder that soon entwines the two into a complex, interconnected series of crimes that's anything but an open-and-shut-case. Murder Mystery Machine is a compelling episodic interactive mystery game that crosses narrative with unique new puzzle-solving and deduction gameplay.
App Name: Mutazione
Developer/Publisher: Die Gute Fabrik
App Store Description: A mutant soap opera where small-town gossip meets the supernatural... Mutazione is an adventure game where the juicy personal drama is just as important as the high-stakes adventure part of the story.
App Name: Neo Cab
Developer/Publisher: Fellow Traveller
App Store Description: Hold on to humanity in a world overcome by automation. Play as Lina, the last human driver-for-hire on the streets of Los Ojos. Your friend and only lifeline has gone missing; with no money and nowhere to stay, the only thing you can do is keep driving.
App Name: Oceanhorn 2
Developer/Publisher: Cornfox & Bros
App Store Description: Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, set a thousand years before the events of the first chapter, takes you on a magical journey across the vast world of Gaia, brimming with mythology and lore. A young Knight faces an impossible challenge, as Warlock Mesmeroth has returned with a formidable Dark Army. Will our hero be able to unite the Owrus, Gillfolk, and men in a fight for the fate of the world?
September 19th, 2019 - Continued
App Name: Operator 41
Developer/Publisher: Shifty Eye Games
App Store Description: Help your Operator reach the telephone to call headquarters with vital intel. Vigilant guards patrol the grounds, and security cameras keep a watchful gaze. Use stealth to sneak by them. Throw objects you’ll find to distract the guards, or even knock them out – but aim and timing is everything. Operator 41 is all about sneakiness and strategy.
App Name: Outlanders
Developer/Publisher: Pomelo Games
App Store Description: Outlanders is a charming town-builder simulation game that lets you play as the leader of a group of regular people building a town together. Some want to survive, while others want to build amazing things. It’s up to you to guide them towards their goal.
App Name: Over the Alps
Developer/Publisher: Stave Studios
App Store Description: Postcards written in invisible ink reveal a secret history... Travel back in time in the debut game from Stave Studios, OVER THE ALPS. Stay undercover, evade the police, and race across 1939 Switzerland in this Hitchcockian World War Two spy thriller.
App Name: Overland
Developer/Publisher: Finji
App Store Description: Take care of a group of travellers on a post-apocalyptic road-trip across the United States in this turn-based survival game. Fight scary creatures, rescue stranded survivors, and scavenge for supplies like fuel, first aid kits, and weapons. Decide where to go next, whether it's upgrading this wrecked car, or rescuing that dog. Just remember, there are consequences for every action.
App Name: Painty Mob
Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
App Store Description: Shake up your hum drum world by dousing its unsuspecting citizens with splashes of vibrant paint in an effort to spread a little unrequested cheer around to all. But make sure you stay one step ahead of the ever-increasing angry mob – they aren’t too happy about your rainbow-inspired vision and will stop at nothing to slow you down.
App Name: Patterned
Developer/Publisher: Borderleap
App Store Description: Patterned is a unique puzzle game that immerses you in the beauty and joy of seamless, repeating patterns. Each pattern begins as a sketch and you must use visual clues to reassemble its scrambled pieces. Piece by piece, each pattern begins to come alive in increasing amounts of colour and structure. When the final piece is placed, the pattern fills the screen in full colour.
App Name: Possessions
Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
App Store Description: Welcome to a world where your eyes deceive you every day. Welcome to the world of Possessions - a minimalist 3D puzzle game about perspective and spatial awareness. In Possessions, you will look at various objects from different angles until they appear to be in their right place, all while learning the story of a family inhabiting the house.
App Name: Projection: First Light
Developer/Publisher: Blowfish Studios
App Store Description: Projection: First Light follows the adventures of Greta, a girl living in a mythological shadow puppet world, as she embarks on a journey of self-enlightenment with the assistance of legendary heroes from each culture she explores.
App Name: Punch Planet
Developer/Publisher: Block Zero Games
App Store Description: Punch Planet is a competitive 2D Sci-Fi fighting game with a rich and immersive universe, spanning exotic planets, advanced cities, and alien races.
App Name: Rayman Mini
Developer/Publisher: Ubisoft
App Store Description: Rayman has been shrunk to the size of an ant! To undo this spell, insects, mushrooms, leaves, and other plants will be your allies as you find your way through a wonderful, macro-photographic world. From a gorgeous river to a spider nest or the deep recesses of a tree, Rayman Mini thrusts players into a rich, natural environment through exciting 48 levels.
App Name: Red Reign
Developer/Publisher: Ninja Kiwi
App Store Description: Secure your stronghold, prepare your army, and battle to victory in this fun, fast-paced real-time strategy game from the makers of Bloons TD.
App Name: Sayonara Wild Hearts
Developer/Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
App Store Description: Sayonara Wild Hearts is a dreamy arcade game about riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph.
App Name: Shantae and the Seven Sirens
Developer/Publisher: Wayforward Technologies
App Store Description: Shantae is back in an all-new tropical adventure! In her 5th adventure, the Half-Genie hero gains new Fusion Magic to explore a vast sunken city, make new Half-Genie friends, and battle the Seven Sirens in her most thrilling adventure yet!
App Name: Shinsekai Into the Depths
Developer/Publisher: Capcom
App Store Description: Capcom presents a fresh and original undersea exploration game, filled with unique visual and audio experiences for you to discover.
App Name: Skate City
Developer/Publisher: Snowman
App Store Description: Capture the heart and soul of street skating in a style that’s all your own. Push to perfect your flow and improve your skills while mastering hundreds of trick combinations. Immerse yourself in the dynamic environments as morning fades to night, and the weather shifts unexpectedly.
App Name: Sneaky Sasquatch
Developer/Publisher: RAC7 Games
App Store Description:
App Name: Sonic Racing
Developer/Publisher: SEGA
App Store Description: The world's fastest hedgehog is back in Sonic Racing! Take control of one of 15 playable characters from the Sonic universe and compete in the ultimate multiplayer racing experience. Collect power-ups, set traps and attack competitors all while driving at high speed. Ready, Set, Race!
App Name: Spaceland
Developer/Publisher: Tortuga Team
App Store Description: It is probably the most dynamic turn-based strategy in the spirit of the old school. Less covers, more action! Land on a lost planet and show the mutants what you are made of. Shoot, kick, blow up and destroy. You will put together the most reckless team of fighters and unravel the mysteries of the mystical planet following the best traditions of science fiction
September 19th, 2019 - Continued
App Name: Speed Demons
Developer/Publisher: Radiangames
App Store Description: Speed Demons is the ultimate highway racing simulator, with breakneck speeds, amazing physics-based crashes, and the most intense TRAFFIC ever seen in a video game. Featuring hundreds of events, tons of varied vehicles, endless highways, and 8 gameplay modes, this is the top-down, physics-based racing game the world has been waiting for.
App Name: Spek.
Developer/Publisher: Rac7 Games
App Store Description: Play with perspective to guide a dot along the edge of an unseen world and collect mysterious fragments of a broken dimension. Navigate through colorful environments full of challenging puzzles, dangerous inhabitants, and innovative mechanics that will make you think in new ways.
App Name: Spelldrifter
Developer/Publisher: Free Range Games
App Store Description: Spelldrifter combines the puzzle-like positional tactics of a turn-based RPG battle with the deep customizability and replayability of a collectible card game. The result: a hybrid, wherein players must juggle the resources at their disposal using both time and space.
App Name: Spidersaurs
Developer/Publisher: Wayforward Technologies
App Store Description: To solve world hunger, INGESTCorp creates eight-legged creatures with all the meat and muscle humanity needs to survive. When the facility is breached, the world is threatened by vengeful Spidersaurs, the tangy food with a bite that bites back! Count on Victoria and Adrian to stop them!
App Name: Stellar Commanders
Developer/Publisher: Blindflug Studios
App Store Description: Welcome commander, to this multiplayer one vs one strategy game where you are fighting for control of distant planets. You have seven minutes to tactically destroy your opposition, or the whole planet collapses and explodes in spectacular fashion.
App Name: Stranded Sails
Developer/Publisher: Shifty Eye Games
App Store Description: Along with your crew you are ship-wrecked on a mysterious archipelago. As the son/daughter of the gravely injured captain you take charge and set up a camp for the survivors. Since food resources are limited you plant your own crops and establish a small farm. Your goal is to eventually build a new ship. So you search all islands for useful treasures and forage deeper and deeper into the wilderness.
App Name: Super Impossible Road
Developer/Publisher: Rogue Games
App Store Description: The spiritual sequel to the award-winning Impossible Road is back and more ferocious than ever with all-new modes, insane online play, and plenty more. So what’re you waiting for? Crack those knuckles and jump into the fastest, craziest, most spectacular racer on Apple Arcade.
App Name: Tangle Tower
Developer/Publisher: SFB Games
App Store Description: Unravel a thrilling mystery by exploring a strange and twisted mansion, discovering curious clues, interrogating peculiar suspects and solving unique puzzles. Freya Fellow has been murdered. The lead suspect? A shadowy figure found looming over her body, wielding a knife. The problem? That suspect... is just a painting.
App Name: The Enchanted World
Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
App Store Description: The Enchanted World is a beautiful tile sliding puzzle-adventure set in a magical world torn asunder by dark forces. Guide a young fairy through a series of beautiful environments, delightful puzzles, and meet strange characters on her journey to piece the world back together.
App Name: The Get Out Kids
Developer/Publisher: Frosty Pop
App Store Description: The Get Out Kids is a narrative puzzle experience. An original story, each chapter unfolds within a 3D diorama, leading to a conclusion you will never see coming
App Name: The Pinball Wizard
Developer/Publisher: Frosty Pop
App Store Description: The Pinball Wizard is an arcade adventure game where the main character is propelled into action by a set of flippers, like the ball in a pinball machine. Each level of the game is a contained area inside a tower. The goal of the game is to survive and get to the top of the tower.
App Name: Tint
Developer/Publisher: Lykke Studios
App Store Description: Tint lets you solve puzzles by painting. Mix watercolours to match the colour of the origami - all at a soothing pace and in the comfort of your own garden studio. Here are no timers, no countdowns, no points and certainly no rush, whenever you feel like a break
App Name: Towaga: Among Shadows
Developer/Publisher: Sunnyside Games
App Store Description: In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverance will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples.
App Name: Various Daylife
Developer/Publisher: Square Enix
App Store Description: In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, a new continent was discovered. Explore its every last corner as a colonist of Antoecia, while living your life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.
App Name: Way of the Turtle
Developer/Publisher: Illusion Labs
App Store Description: In this charming adventure platformer, join two turtles on their journey to reunite stranded on a tropical island in the middle of nowhere. An island not so innocent as it might look at first glance. Cursed by evil magic, corrupting elements of the earth transforming them into vicious monsters and difficult obstacles.
App Name: What the Golf?
Developer/Publisher: The Label/Triband
App Store Description: A silly physics-based golf parody where every golf course is a new surprising type of golf, some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd you will ask yourself: WHAT THE GOLF? Bring your car to the driving range, golf a bird to get a Birdy, or a house and get a Home In One! This game is made by people who know nothing about golf and it will not make you a better golf player!
App Name: Where Cards Fall
Developer/Publisher: Snowman
App Store Description: Where Cards Fall is a slice of life story where you build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life. Create pathways through dreamlike spatial puzzles to navigate the insecurities and emotions of high school and beyond.
App Name: Word Laces
Developer/Publisher: Minimega
App Store Description: Word Laces is a word puzzle game about associations, connotations, and collecting shoes. Every picture tells a story, find the meaning and solve the puzzle. Just swipe to lace up words, it’s simple and satisfying! Each level presents you with an image and a set of jumbled letters. Your task is to find words associated with the image and “lace” the words together.
