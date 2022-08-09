Mobile games more profitable than console AND PC combined, reports Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard earned $831 million dollars from mobile sources between March and June 2022, more than half of all of the company’s total revenue for the quarter.

This is in comparison to the $332 million the company earned from PC titles, and $367 million from assorted consoles. An additional $105 million came from sources such as distribution and eSports leagues.

Games by developer King proved to be an exceptionally strong performer for Activision Blizzard, with the developer’s portfolio accounting for $684 of the company’s mobile revenue – more than 82 per cent, and just shy of 42 per cent of the company’s total revenue for the quarter. The company’s advertising business also grew 20 per cent year-on-year. We wrote last year that “the Candy Crush Saga company continues to be the most impressive of Activision Blizzard’s three divisions”, and it looks as if they’re continuing that dominance.

Success for Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty

A further $100 million came from the success of Diablo Immortal, which passed that milestone in late July. More than half of registered users for the game created new Activision accounts in order to play the game, further displaying the game’s popularity.

Call of Duty Mobile also achieved success, with net bookings remaining consistent over the same period last year, despite the recent decline in the mobile gaming market following the pandemic boom. In February, the game shot past a milestone $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue. In the coming months, Activision plans to extend the game with a Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 extension to the game, bringing the Warzone title to the company’s “largest and fastest growing platform.”

We listed Activision Blizzard as number 13 in our list of top game makers last year, with sales exceeding $8.1 billion dollars. Keep an eye on our site in the coming weeks to see if the company’s strong performance will see another appearance when we publish this year's list.