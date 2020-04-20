AdTiming on why it's made its OpenMediation platform completely open source

Mobile marketing platform AdTiming has worked with some of the biggest names in the mobile market, and now it's releasing its OpenMediation platform for everyone and making it completely open source.

To find out more about the firm and why it's decided to share its tools so widely, we spoke to chief product officer Yobo Zhang about the company's growth and what OpenMediation can do for you.

Tell us a little bit about AdTiming.

Yobo Zhang: AdTiming is a company who never stop entrepreneurship. Our development basically benefits from the trend of mobile Internet globalization and our big data technology strength. We are very lucky to have a core founding team of many experts from advertising industry with rich experience in big data processing.

In the globalization wave of mobile Internet advertising, we always adhere to the strategy of openness and service. With the advanced technology and product strategy, we have successfully helped a large number of high-quality developers like Camera 360 and JOYIENT to open the oversea market and grow rapidly with them.

What has been the key to AdTiming's growth since it started?

In the process of product design and operation, AdTiming stay very close to developers to fully understand their need and pay great attention to every detail to meet the requirements of developers. We also have regular meetings for this and give developers technical feedback.

Smart Load technology can guarantee over 99% fill rate and Waterfall is automatically optimized Yobo Zhang

For example, the optimization function of Waterfall seems a simple work. But we surveyed nine developers in total and made five versions of optimization before the final launch. We have accumulated a lot of practical experience, and also gained the developers' recognition in both technology and service.

Openness is the genes in AdTiming's development. From products to services, AdTiming is committed to keeping the whole chain transparent, and insists on making its own contribution to the good industrial ecological construction.

Why did you decide to make OpenMediation completely open source?

With a growing desire of privatization and customization, a lot of top developers expect further fusion with their own internal BI system. Some developers have been thorough in specific niches, sparking more need for data mining.

In light of the continuous accumulation of data assets, the security of their data assets has also become a focus of attention. These all made developer self-built mediation an overwhelming trend. Therefore, the market is required to provide a complete set of mediation open source solutions.

Aside from being open source, what are the main benefits of OpenMediation over other mediation platforms?

Smart Load technology can guarantee over 99% fill rate and Waterfall is automatically optimized. Developers can carry out manual control and automatic system optimization based on Audience dimension, which can effectively increase the revenue by more than 20%.

Why is it important to give developers the option to build an open source system rather than your own in-house system?

First, it is very difficult. The development of a complete set of system need the cooperation of big data, the front-end and back-end, SDK experts, spending at least for half a year to complete. However, focusing on the game field, the developers may lack of procedural advertising technology.

As a result, they may meet a lot of the problems unexpectedly. Therefore, a mature mediation open source tool can be a very good choice to avoid this kind of dissymmetry.

We expect that there will be more ad networks supporting in-app Bidding in the coming year Yobo Zhang

Outside of the OpenMediation technology, what else can AdTiming offer its clients that other ad mediation firms can't?

AdTiming has also launched our XTiming project. It is designed for the small and medium-sized developer team with outstanding originality. We provide comprehensive services including product analysis, testing, optimization proposals, liquidation strategy advice, copyright law consulting and precise localization support.

XTiming is going to help the whole course from the account opening, test, project optimization, distribution, user acquisition and monetization building a sustainable business loop for oversea market.

What has been the biggest change in mobile advertising that you have seen over the last 12 months?

First, the overall mobile marketing market will become more transparent and the need for open source will increase. As for technology, the optimization of the traditional Waterfall approach will develop to a new stage, from the traditional Waterfall optimization to a hybrid optimization method.

The requirement of product adaptation will further enhance at the same time. So we further optimize the in-app bidding to guarantee a better adaptation of various platform.

How do you predict mobile ad mediation will change over the next year?

We expect that there will be more ad networks supporting in-app Bidding in the coming year, and the programmatic header Bidding method will enter the general application stage from the experimental stage, which will greatly improve the monetization efficiency and ensure that marketers can be devoted to their game and advertisement scene design.

This change may stimulate big ideas to improve the user experience or a more perfect presentation form, which will further increase the advertising revenue without destroying the user experience. Let's look forward to the new change.