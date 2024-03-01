Gamelight hits top five global ad networks

Gamelight, the German user acquisition company has been making headlines in the mobile market space. lately Previous Singular Market Snapshots showed that Gamelight covers 12 percent of ad spend for all Match-3 games globally.

Gamelight has maintained steady growth since then and now secured its position as the fifth largest ad network globally across all geographies and game genres on the Singular Market Snapshot, marking it the fastest-growing company in the field.

The Winning Business Model

Gamelight launched its product with the right vision: they were the first user acquisition company to operate its business model based on a fully AI algorithm. Through Gamelight’s seven self-published rewarded marketing apps, they collect users' preferences, gaming histories, and behaviours to tailor game recommendations to players. Creating a model where users can be rewarded for playing games while at the same time contributing to optimising gaming experiences for others.

This innovative approach has managed to change the game for partners' campaigns, where they can bring in a large number of quality users. It is a win-win situation where players experience personalised gaming experiences, and partners get loyal users who will engage with the game over time.

The platform was awarded the title of “Best AI Tool” at the dotComm awards, “Best Use of AI” at Digiday Europe Awards, “Best App Advertising Platform” at the App Growth Awards, and “Best Mobile Marketing Platform” at the Digiday Technology Awards for delivering outstanding results that efficiently exceed industry return on ad spend (ROAS) benchmarks.

Quickly Climbing the Ranks

Even though we are still early in 2024, the company has had significant growth. In January, they announced that they are set to reach $1 billion in revenues just one year after launch. Previous insights from the Singular Market Snapshot showed that for Match-3 vertical Gamelight is the second largest source on Android and the third on iOS, outperforming big players like Meta, Applovin and Unity.

Gamelight now also ranks as the fifth largest mobile network in the world across all genres, cementing its status as a market leader, and showcasing its effectiveness in meeting diverse clients’ demands.

On the latest Singular Market Snapshot, Gamelight holds a position behind Google, Meta, Applovin and Apple Search Ads in the ranking, while surpassing industry leaders like Moloco, Unity, Ironsource, TikTok, Liftoff, and numerous others.

Key Takeaways

Gamelight is among top five largest mobile network in the world across all game genres globally

The studio's rapid growth is built upon of its innovative AI algorithm

Gamelight is showing great promise to reach even more milestones in 2024

