Replai’s New AI Service Offers Marketers a Revolution in Ad Creation

One of the biggest challenges facing mobile games marketers - the creation of engaging and easily updated creative content - may have become far simpler, thanks to the latest use of generative AI from software-as-a-service experts Replai.

The company claims that its recently released technology marks the first time that generative AI technology has been employed to automatically create marketing videos (ads) from data or text prompts.

This should enable developers and publishers to produce more effective ad creative directly from the game, or from text prompts and then create variations on those ads for use across different channels. For large companies producing dozens or hundreds of pieces of ad creative per month, this could be an enormous saving in time and resources. For smaller studios and teams, it could open up new realms of marketing and user acquisition which were previously prohibitively expensive.

AI Ads?

Replai says that it utilises text-to-video prompts, to enable user acquisition (UA) and creative teams to introduce AI-driven changes to existing adverts or create new ones from scratch. According to the company, Replai’s platform can even mimic the style of competing ads, allowing marketing teams to establish a competitive advantage in the ferociously competitive mobile games market.

Data-to-ads technique

The platform uses Replai's LLM (Learning Language Model) to generate videos based on the game itself, as well as the developer’s existing ad-network accounts. By using advanced computer vision technology, the platform’s AI dynamically produces video creatives in real-time by interpreting in-game data and reading tags. It can then automatically launch these videos within ad campaigns, measure performance fatigue, and then produce alternative iterations for use across different ad networks.

Replai’s innovative approach to AI-driven ads has enabled the company to secure over $8 million in funding since the company was established in 2019. In 2023 Replai handles over $5 billion of ad spend annually and is now working closely with major gaming companies worldwide to produce thousands of videos every month.

Replai sees its new AI creation technology as a logical progression of the service it has offered since it was founded. João Viera da Costa, the CEO told Pocketgamer.biz “Replai AI creation is a natural step that follows from the video intelligence platform, expertise, and data models that we've invested in for years.

According to Costa the response to the new AI-powered service has shown a real appetite among marketing teams for the platform’s capabilities:

“We were surprised when we put the creation product in the hands of early adopters - the empowering effect is real and is supercharging professionals like we've never seen in over a decade of the industry. We saw prompts being made after midnight by creative and non-creative people.”

Costa believes that Replai’s work with AI will help the company achieve its objective of making mobile gaming matter: “Our ultimate goal is to contribute to a world where mobile gaming is at the epicentre of gaming experiences and gets the recognition it deserves.”