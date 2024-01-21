Speaker Spotlight: Replai's Joao Costa to discuss the use of AI in video creatives

Joao Costa is the CEO and founder of Replai, which uses an innovative data-to-ads process to generate mobile video creatives.

Replai is helping top mobile games studios around the world, counting over $5 billion of ad-spend per year, processed by its video generation platform.

Costa is one of more than 250+ expert speakers delivering 29 conference tracks at Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 22nd to 23rd. We asked Costa to tell us more about their upcoming talk, entitled 'AI video is Already App-ening', as well as get their opinions on the latest industry trends.

PocketGamer.biz: Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important.

Joao Costa: How is video AI already transforming strategies of the biggest mobile games companies in the world? What can video AI really do? Can it get videos directly from the gameplay? How does it work and what are the concrete impacts? What advantage are mobile gaming companies getting by embracing AI video?

What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

The absence of data-driven processes from ideation to testing.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Incorporating AI in your video creatives to build a data-driven process.

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

To build AI that empowers our mobile games to raise to the epicenter of gaming experiences.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

The cost of production approaching zero will bring "infinite content", where data to make decisions will be more crucial than ever.

What developments do you think have been undervalued by the mobile games industry?

The range of use-cases where AI can deliver quality video at the same or higher quality than a traditionality executed video, for example in UGC content.

When not making/selling/playing games, what do you do to relax?

Fly an acrobatic plane.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

The speed, the data-drive and unique peoples' vibe.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

Whether you think you can or can't, you're right.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Mostly mobile game brands from hybrid to hardcore games that feel ready to embrace AI videos as part of their 2024 strategy.

