Spotlight becomes Gamelight

Mobile games advertising platform Spotlight has rebranded as Gamelight, as it continues its sustained growth in the mobile games and apps user acquisition (UA) sector.

This is the latest activity from LOUD Ventures GmbH, the Hamburg-based mobile game development and publishing company, which has achieved multiple successes with mobile apps in the gaming and entertainment markets. The company's apps have reached the 10 highest-grossing and free apps ranking in more than 30 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France.

Gamelight’s co-founder Günay Aliyeva told PocketGamer.biz: "Gamelight's algorithm analyses users' playtime, engagement, competitor game usage and demographics data to identify users with the highest likeliness of long-term engagement on our partners’ games."

Co-founder Florian Elmies added: "We have exclusive access to the said data points, which puts us in a clear advantage over other UA sources that are simply connected to third-party apps."

This approach seems to be working for the company as Gamelight claims it is the only advertising network that can boast about a 100 percent advertiser retention rate with zero percent churn.

Gamelight is working with some of the largest mobile game publishers in the world to deliver new users to their mobile games. The company provides a self-service dashboard that gives advertisers complete control over their user acquisition campaigns. It provides access to complete data sets and gives clients the power to set their own targeting options to acquire users that are targeted upon their games.

Using advanced targeting options such as age, gender, competitor's games and lookalike targeting, the platform recommends the ideal games to each user while optimising advertising campaigns towards the highest return on ad-spend (ROAS) and retention rate.

Explore the Gamelight dashboard and its unique features HERE.

To talk to one of Gamelight’s mobile game marketing experts, get in touch.