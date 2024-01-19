PG.biz Podcast - Gamelight’s Günay Aliyeva on the AI algorithm that revolutionises UA

Profitable UA is all about connecting with the right players at the right time in the right context. Using traditional targeting tools, UA managers can manually parse through data to predict who is the best fit. But ultimately, this approach eats up marketers' time - and ad spend.

Gamelight’s AI-powered algorithm cuts out the guesswork, locating only the players sure to produce high LTV and delivering 4x ARPU uplift in just a few days.

Günay Aliyeva, co-founder of Gamelight, a company that removes the heavy lifting from UA, joins host Peggy Anne Salz on the show this week. She says it's time to toss the timeworn targeting tools and embrace automation to revolutionise UA.

She talks about trusting AI to optimise monetisation and how Gamelight’s self-learning algorithm builds upon itself to extract the most value from new and existing players. Finally, she shares how to level up your game and what it takes to establish a successful startup. She would know - she’s built three!

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

03:23 - AI optimising in-app purchases

06:48 - Perfecting player targeting and UA optimisation

14:05 - Learning to trust the algorithm

17:10 - What it takes to build a successful startup

21:46 - Build your app during launch, not before

24:34 - Favourite games Q&A with Gunay

