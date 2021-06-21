User acquisition masterclass for app marketers on 1 July

Specialties: *Design/Build/Implement rapid growth strategy for user acquisition and revenue development *SaaS platform partner and revenue growth *Partnership Management with large companies to optimize product performance and revenue *Outbound business development and sales skills

Expertise in: revenue growth, business strategy, product development, business development, marketing, contract negotiation, partner management, and IP licensing. Strong analytical skills, creative instincts, and ability to work well with engineers, product managers, C level executives and Tier A partners.

Dynamic and innovative business development professional with over 15 years experience in the entertainment, social/mobile media, online/in-game advertising, and technology segments at early stage start ups and mature companies.

Among the Top 30 Most Active Business Angels in France 2018 https://blog.angelsquare.co/top-30-des-business-angels-les-plus-actifs-d1096c85239a

The last 12 months have offered unique challenges to mobile app advertisers. With growing numbers of users around the world turning to mobile for work and play, creating successful user acquisition has never been more important.

What have we learned about why customers react to some campaigns and not to others?

Join some of the mobile world's savviest app marketers in a free online webinar, as they discuss the secrets of the trade.

This is a chance to pick up insights, practical tips and tricks and new ideas from industry experts on the most effective ways to improve user acquisition (UA) performance from your campaigns.

Here’s what you'll learn:

How to acquire better quality, high lifetime value (LTV) users

Unlocking post-install user behaviour to create a robust UA strategy

New monetisation opportunities for iOS marketers, resulting from iOS14.5 tracking changes

How the apply purchase behaviour targeting techniques to increase return on advertising spend (ROAS)

Hosted by PocketGamer.biz, the online session will offer practical tips to optimise your results and turn you into a UA master.

The masterclass takes place on Thursday, July 1st at 18:00 British Summer Time (BST), that's 10:00 PDT, with industry experts from Skillz, Bango, Adikteev and Appvertiser.

The industry panellists are:

Appvertiser CEO Hagop Hagopian



Hagopian brings 10 years of experience in growth marketing and user acquisition. He specialises in paid channel management, setting marketing strategies, and taking a data-driven approach to drive and unlock growth.

Adikteev chief revenue officer and managing director, Alexei Chemenda

Chemenda, who was one of Forbes' 30 under 30 in 2019, joined Adikteev in 2015 when the latter acquired Motionlead, a company he co-founded. Motionlead was a Y Combinator-backed ad-tech company that was building high-quality rich media ads for performance marketers.

Bango Marketplace senior vice president Brett Orlanski



Orlanski leads Bango Marketplace, helping app marketers find new users who buy similar apps. Brett is focused on making it easy for app developers and marketers to source and apply Bango audiences in their user acquisition campaigns. Prior to Bango, Brett ran strategic partnerships at Bidalgo, the largest global gaming Facebook marketing partner.

Skillz head of performance Ameer Hashish



Hashish runs performance marketing at Skillz, one of the largest esports and gaming platform in the US. He has extensive experience in optimising and accelerating UA performance and app growth. Prior to his role at Skillz, Ameer held various executive-level growth marketing roles at Mobilityware, Tune and Motive Interactive.

Registration for the event is now open.