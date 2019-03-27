EA's latest layoffs include the closure of its office in Japan

EA has closed its Japanese office as part of this week’s mass layoffs.

Regional outlet Famitsu reported that the publisher is closing its office in the country as part of the wider redundancies announced at EA today. The firm is set to lay off 350 employees across marketing, publishing and analytic roles.

EA still insists Japan is an important region and vowed to help newly-redundant employees find work within the country.

"These are important but very hard decisions, and we do not take them lightly," said CEO Andrew Wilson

"We are friends and colleagues at EA, we appreciate and value everyone's contributions, and we are doing everything we can to ensure we are looking after our people to help them through this period to find their next opportunity. This is our top priority."

This isn’t EA’s first round of layoffs this year, but it is the largest. In February, redundancies hit the publisher’s Australian EA Firemonkeys studio, jettisoning 50 of the office’s roughly 200-strong staff.

It’s been a rough year for games industry employees so far, with redundancies seeming to crop up every other week. Activision Blizzard cut a whopping eight per cent of its workforce (roughly 800 jobs) in February, despite a record year for revenue.

An internal email announcing the redundancies at EA also mentioned “ramping down” its Russian office, although so far no layoffs or closures in the region have been announced.