EA lets go 350 employees across marketing, publishing and analytics

EA has revealed that the company will be making 350 employees redundant in marketing, publishing and analytic roles.

As reported by Kotaku, EA released a statement confirming the job losses while also mentioning that the firm will be ramping down its presence in Japan and Russia.

This news comes little over a month after Activision Blizzard cut eight per cent of its workforce despite earning record revenue.

Changes

“Today we took some important steps as a company to address our challenges and prepare for the opportunities ahead,” said Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson.

“As we look across a changing world around us, it’s clear that we must change with it. We’re making deliberate moves to better deliver on our commitments, refine our organization and meet the needs of our players.

The statement continued: “This is a difficult day. The changes we’re making today will impact about 350 roles in our 9,000-person company. These are important but very hard decisions, and we do not take them lightly.

“We are friends and colleagues at EA, we appreciate and value everyone’s contributions, and we are doing everything we can to ensure we are looking after our people to help them through this period to find their next opportunity. This is our top priority.”