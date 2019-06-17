Job News

Nintendo promotes Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has promoted long-time Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma.

As spotted by Nintendo Life, the industry veteran will continue to serve as series producer on Zelda but has also taken up the role of deputy general manager at the firm.

Aonuma’s time overseeing the Zelda series has brought strong sales and critical acclaim across the board, with Breath of the Wild becoming the highest selling entry in the series to date.

During E3 a sequel to Breath of the Wild was confirmed to be in development for the Nintendo Switch.

Moving up

Splatoon producer Hisashi Nogami has also been promoted to deputy manager, while Animal Crossing contributor Aya Kyogoku has been appointed the manager of Production Group No. 5, where she will oversee both Nintendo properties.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in Nintendo E3 direct, with the release date slipping from 2019 to March 20th, 2020.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

