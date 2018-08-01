News

Sony's multi-billion dollar mobile hit Fate/Grand Order snags two films and a spin-off anime series

By , Staff Writer

Type-moon’s mobile RPG Fate/Grand Order will be getting two film tie-ins and an anime series starting next year.

Sony Music-owned publisher Aniplex revealed that Cloverworks will be creating the TV adaptation of the game’s “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline.

Meanwhile, two films will be produced by Production I.G. to expand on the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” plot.

Fan pick

Aniplex had previously run a survey of Japanese fans in July, asking the audience to decide the most popular storylines from the RPG.

Toshifumi Akai has been confirmed as director for the Cloverworks anime series, which is due to air in 2019. Currently confirmed for the film tie-ins are Fate/Grand Order lead character designer Takeshi Takeuchi, alongside composers Keita Haga and Hideyuki Fukasawa.

It’s been a good year for Fate/Grand Order, with the recent news from Sensor Tower estimating the mobile RPG has exceeded $2 billion in worldwide revenue.


Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

