News

Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler hits one million copies sold worldwide

Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler hits one million copies sold worldwide
By , Staff Writer

Square Enix’s Nintendo Switch exclusive title Octopath Traveler has sold one million units worldwide across physical copies and eShop downloads.

The news was revealed through Twitter by Nintendo of Europe earlier today, which comes three weeks after the game launched.

The turn-based RPGs success has also been marked by Square Enix’s struggle to keep up with the demand for physical copies.

The studio previously tweeted an initial apology to fans and then another at a later date when the resupply sold out within three hours in Japan.

Therion is the best traveller, by the way

News of Octopath Traveler’s success bodes well for Square Enix.

In an interview with Game Informer, Square Enix division executive Tomoya Asano said that a new division dedicated to developing games for the Nintendo Switch was put together in April.

He then went on to say that how much support the new division would receive from Square Enix would depend on the sales of Octopath Traveler.

Asano also confirmed that the Final Fantasy publisher had other titles in the pipeline for Switch, although they weren’t ready to be talked about.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Jul 31st, 2018

Nintendo Switch nears 20 million sales

News Jul 12th, 2018

Nintendo Switch sales set to eclipse PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the US for the year

News Jan 5th, 2018

Nintendo's Switch is the fastest-selling console of all time in the US

News Jan 3rd, 2018

Nintendo aims high and forecasts 20 million Switch sales in 2018 fiscal year

News Dec 12th, 2017

Nintendo's Switch clears 10 million units sold nine months after launching

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.