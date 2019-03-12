Animoca Brands agrees $8.9m deal to resell iClick advertising inventory

Hong Kong-floated mobile publisher Animoca Brands has secured an $8.9 million contract to resell digital marketer iClick’s ad inventory in China.



The agreement was made with Chinese games developer Vigame Network that will see Animoca resell social, media and games ad inventory over the next 12 months.

iClick itself is based in China and is considered the largest independant online marketing platform in country with access to over 780 million user profiles. The firm also provides advertising to Tencent’s WeChat platform.

Animoca hopes to further utilise its partnership with iClick for new business opportunities in games and expand its footprint in the Chinese market.

"Important first step"

“This deal with Vigame is an important first step in our broader partnership with iClick,” said Animoca Brands co-founder and chairman Yat Siu.

“We will continue to expand the marketing and distribution capabilities of Animoca Brands throughout China while generating revenues from these initiatives, and we look forward to a series of fruitful and productive relationship with exciting new partners like Vigame.”

Animoca Brands subsidiary and health tech firm OliveX recently secured $1 million worth of investment as the company looks to develop a gamified fitness app.