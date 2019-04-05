News

Hatch partners with Samsung to bring 5G games service to South Korea

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 5th, 2019 partnership Hatch
Samsung 		Not disclosed
Hatch partners with Samsung to bring 5G games service to South Korea
By , Staff Writer

Cloud games streaming platform Hatch has teamed up with Samsung to bring its games service to South Korea by utilising the company’s 5G network.

As part of the agreement, three months of Hatch Premium will be included with any purchase of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G in the country.

Promotion for hatch will appear in retail stores across South Korea in addition to Hatch been featured as a ‘5G hero service’ in the Galaxy App Store and Game Launcher app.

Arkanoid Rising

Galaxy S10 5G users will be the first to try arcade classic Arkanoid Rising, which is being reimagined as part of Hatch Originals. More mobile exclusives are set to roll out for the service in future.

A number of Hatch League mobile esport tournaments have also been revealed to take place in South Korea later in the year.

Hatch recently partnered with Japan’s largest mobile operator DOCOMO to bring the platform to TV and mobiles across the country.

Cloud gaming will be a key topic of conversation at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Feb 25th, 2019

Hatch partners with network operator Sprint for 5G game streaming

News Apr 4th, 2019

SK Telecom introduces new 5G data plan that includes exclusive games and promotions

News Mar 5th, 2019

Rovio in talks with several investors for Hatch streaming funding boost

News Feb 8th, 2019

Hatch partners with DOCOMO to bring cloud gaming to mobiles and TVs in Japan

News Dec 12th, 2018

Hatch set to bring games streaming service to Android TV as part of premium membership scheme

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies