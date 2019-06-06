Hatch and Samsung team to bring 5G cloud gaming to the US

Cloud games streaming platform Hatch has partnered with Samsung to bring its games service to 5G-enabled devices in the US.

The app will be included in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G phone, which will include one month of Hatch premium with every purchase. Games available through the app include Hitman GO, Monument Valley and Hatch Original title Arkanoid Rising.

Hatch teamed with Samsung to bring its games service to South Korea in April, with this latest deal continuing the partnership between the two firms.

“Extending our collaboration”

“We are thrilled to work with market leader Samsung to bring cloud gaming to some of the world’s largest gaming markets,” Hatch co-founder and CCO Vesa Jutila

“Extending our collaboration from South Korea to the US means we have the opportunity to showcase 5G gaming to some of the world’s most demanding consumers on mobile and dramatically grow the addressable market for our network of 160 plus game developer partners.”

Samsung Electronics America VP, GM and head of products and operations Chris Jo added: “The blazing fast speed and low latency of 5G will totally transform mobile gaming, so we’re thrilled to work with Hatch to pioneer 5G gaming in the US.

“The Galaxy S10 5G is built to do more of what you love - hyperfast - and we’re excited to introduce consumers to a new world of services that can be experienced like never before with 5G.”

